September 01, 2021, 06:21:30 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
The clincher for the Onel Hernandez signing was
Author
Topic: The clincher for the Onel Hernandez signing was (Read 182 times)
El Capitan
Posts: 45 549
The clincher for the Onel Hernandez signing was
August 29, 2021, 04:44:16 PM »
The new Argos outside the ground
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-norfolk-46950567
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
calamity
Posts: 8 400
Crabamity
Re: The clincher for the Onel Hernandez signing was
Yesterday
at 10:34:13 PM »
Who the farking hell is he? Go on holiday for a few weeks and come back to the realisation I have no idea who half the squad are. Some man our Neil
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 337
Infant Herpes
Re: The clincher for the Onel Hernandez signing was
Yesterday
at 11:36:49 PM »
This Argos groupie has a one in two goalscoring record for Cuba. He's scored against Curaçao and the British Virgin Islands. We're gonna rip this division a new fucking arsehole.
I know where you live
headset
Posts: 2 248
Re: The clincher for the Onel Hernandez signing was
Today
at 06:09:52 AM »
I LIKE THE LOOK OF HIM ME... HE COULD BE THE GAME-CHANGER WE NEED OTHERS WILL HELP. HE FOR ME COULD BE THE ONE... THE CUBAN!!
