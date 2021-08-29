Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: The clincher for the Onel Hernandez signing was   (Read 149 times)
El Capitan
Posts: 45 549


« on: August 29, 2021, 04:44:16 PM »
The new Argos outside the ground  jc



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-norfolk-46950567
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
calamity
Posts: 8 400

Crabamity


« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:34:13 PM »
Who the farking hell is he? Go on holiday for a few weeks and come back to the realisation I have no idea who half the squad are. Some man our Neil 
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 337

Infant Herpes


« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:36:49 PM »
This Argos groupie has a one in two goalscoring record for Cuba. He's scored against Curaçao and the British Virgin Islands. We're gonna rip this division a new fucking arsehole.
I know where you live
