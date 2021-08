MikeFrench

Offline



Posts: 69





Posts: 69 MK « on: Today at 12:01:02 PM »



I was going to post this on my little vacation I've just had but I decided I'd leave it till I returned to the fold.

Did you get a knock on the door from Kenneth ?



It was posted a few day's ago mind so he could be waiting for a lift off someone







He's not after me anymore it's all on your toes now lad



Are you still with us all here on COB MathewI was going to post this on my little vacation I've just had but I decided I'd leave it till I returned to the fold.Did you get a knock on the door from Kenneth ?It was posted a few day's ago mind so he could be waiting for a lift off someoneHe's not after me anymore it's all on your toes now lad Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 540





Posts: 45 540 Re: MK « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:05:46 PM »









What the fuck is the barmy cunt going on about now?? What the fuck is the barmy cunt going on about now?? Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

MikeFrench

Offline



Posts: 69





Posts: 69 Re: MK « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:07:00 PM »





Not quite sure but be prepared for a visit Logged

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 236





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 236JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: MK « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:22:54 PM » WHAT AN AEFUL THING TO WRITE !!!



RIK WILL HAVE BLOOD ON HIS HANDS !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

MikeFrench

Offline



Posts: 69





Posts: 69 Re: MK « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:31:35 PM »





Doubt anything will come of it Kenneth's been a bit quite past few day's Doubt anything will come of it Kenneth's been a bit quite past few day's Logged

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 236





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 236JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: MK « Reply #5 on: Today at 12:35:42 PM » MAYBE IT WAS A RUSH OF BLOOD ??? (THAT'S TWICE I'VE MENTIONED BLOOD) !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats