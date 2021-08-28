Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 28, 2021, 09:44:00 PM
Boro v Rovers
Ben G
Today at 02:07:51 PM
Watmore starts and we dont appear to have a striker playing today.

Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
Reply #1 on: Today at 02:26:57 PM
Never fancy us against these and that teams has a strange mix doesnt look balanced
Ben G
Reply #2 on: Today at 04:54:45 PM
Well be lucky to finish top 10 this season.

Plus my official live stream dropped off dozens of times.
Last Edit: Today at 04:57:14 PM by Ben G
headset
Reply #3 on: Today at 08:06:10 PM
GOOD GAME .....SHOULD HAVE WON IT, AND WE HAD ENOUGH CHANCES TO DO SO....
 
MOGGA GOES ON ABOUT PLAYING THE GAME IN THE RIGHT WAY... HIS TEAMS I'VE NOTICED CAN MIX IT WHEN THEY WANT TO..
