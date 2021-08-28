Welcome,
August 28, 2021, 09:44:00 PM
Boro v Rovers
Topic: Boro v Rovers
Ben G
Boro v Rovers
Watmore starts and we dont appear to have a striker playing today.
Itchy_ring
Re: Boro v Rovers
Never fancy us against these and that teams has a strange mix doesnt look balanced
Ben G
Re: Boro v Rovers
Well be lucky to finish top 10 this season.
Plus my official live stream dropped off dozens of times.
headset
Re: Boro v Rovers
GOOD GAME .....SHOULD HAVE WON IT, AND WE HAD ENOUGH CHANCES TO DO SO....
MOGGA GOES ON ABOUT PLAYING THE GAME IN THE RIGHT WAY... HIS TEAMS I'VE NOTICED CAN MIX IT WHEN THEY WANT TO..
