Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 28, 2021, 06:01:56 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Boro v Rovers
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Boro v Rovers (Read 77 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 371
Boro v Rovers
«
on:
Today
at 02:07:51 PM »
Watmore starts and we dont appear to have a striker playing today.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 830
Re: Boro v Rovers
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:26:57 PM »
Never fancy us against these and that teams has a strange mix doesnt look balanced
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 371
Re: Boro v Rovers
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:54:45 PM »
Well be lucky to finish top 10 this season.
Plus my official live stream dropped off dozens of times.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 04:57:14 PM by Ben G
»
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...