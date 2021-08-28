Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Cheeky EW today  (Read 43 times)
Ben G
« on: Today at 11:51:14 AM »
Stormy Antarctic - 15:35 Goodwood.

Tory Cunt
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:04:08 PM »
DER YER FANCY MASQUE OF ANARCHY IN THE LAST AT BEVERLEY ???   
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
MikeFrench
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:44:00 PM »
Captain Claret 7pm Windsor tonight @ 7/1  :like: :like: :like:
