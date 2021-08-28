Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 28, 2021, 07:01:50 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Radical Preacher  (Read 10 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 185


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:49:16 AM »
this horrible cunt back in the news again...him and the hook both wanting feeding to the pigs

he will never change this bastard....

what a weak country we are when it comes to dealing with nonces and terrorists like this cunt in the link...

bring back the death penalty for sex offenders, murderers and terrorists...

it will save us a fortune in public money, and it will piss off the solicitors who milk fuck out the system on the back of dirty cunts like this twat...


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15988624/hate-cleric-anjem-choudary-telegram/


 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 