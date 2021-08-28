headset

Offline



Posts: 2 185





Posts: 2 185 Radical Preacher « on: Today at 04:49:16 AM »



he will never change this bastard....



what a weak country we are when it comes to dealing with nonces and terrorists like this cunt in the link...



bring back the death penalty for sex offenders, murderers and terrorists...



it will save us a fortune in public money, and it will piss off the solicitors who milk fuck out the system on the back of dirty cunts like this twat...





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15988624/hate-cleric-anjem-choudary-telegram/





this horrible cunt back in the news again...him and the hook both wanting feeding to the pigshe will never change this bastard....what a weak country we are when it comes to dealing with nonces and terrorists like this cunt in the link...bring back the death penalty for sex offenders, murderers and terrorists...it will save us a fortune in public money, and it will piss off the solicitors who milk fuck out the system on the back of dirty cunts like this twat... Logged