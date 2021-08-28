Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 28, 2021, 02:03:13 PM
RONALDO RETURNS!!
headset
Posts: 2 185


« on: Yesterday at 05:19:13 PM »
GREAT PLAYER BUT FUCK ME ..... WE ARE IN FOR A MEDIA WANKFEST OVER HIM.....

A FUCKING WEEKEND AND A BANK HOLIDAY THROWN IN .....NOTHING BUT RONALDO AND A MAN UTD WANKFEST...
 
READ IT IN THE SUN IF YOU DIDNT ALREADY KNOW ABOUT IT monkey

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/15984068/cristiano-ronaldo-signs-man-utd-transfer/
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 369


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:32:01 PM »
They might just be about level pegging with City now in terms of quality.
Tory Cunt
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 227


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:59:40 PM »
Comment posted by Rick, today at 16:20


Whether he signs or not, the very fact he entertained city beforehand shows none of them care who they play for and anyone who tells you otherwise is talking nonsense. Its just a foreign league played on English soil full of mercenaries with no emotional attachment to any of the clubs.
Robbso
Posts: 15 182


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:26:04 PM »
Money back in shirt sales alone. Too selfish to play in a City side. Hell probably destroy the dressing room morale  :bc:
headset
Posts: 2 185


« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:18:55 AM »
Yes,' defo a commercial success for any club having him on the books.

still, a good player so will earn his corn that way, he will improve Man U and tighten the title race between the big 4.
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 227


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:01:47 AM »
Reply posted by Peter, at 17:46 27 Aug


OMG. To see the genius that is Ronaldo play at the Brentford Community Stadium makes my season ticket worth every penny and more. Terrific news for ALL football fans
"
Peter replied:
I am sure genuine football fans of many clubs in England won't be as excited as Brentford fans for obvious reasons.
I am a Boro fan and saw Ronaldo dive his way through a game the first time he was at United
Good Luck to Brentford in this coming season.
I am one of the ALL football fans you referred to who doesn't think it's particularly terrific news.
Minge
Posts: 10 680

Superstar


« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:09:58 AM »
We get to see one of the greatest players ever play here in the UK again , what's bad about that you fucking idiot .
Couldn't care less who he plays for
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 227


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:29:19 AM »
ARE YOU TALKING TO ME OR PETER ???     
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 039


« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:55:21 PM »
Switched off Football Focus after a while, enough already. My main beef with him is why cheat and why revel in it. I'll never tire of watching Morrison do what so many other players really wanted to do!
