headset

Offline



Posts: 2 185





Posts: 2 185 RONALDO RETURNS!! « on: Yesterday at 05:19:13 PM »



A FUCKING WEEKEND AND A BANK HOLIDAY THROWN IN .....NOTHING BUT RONALDO AND A MAN UTD WANKFEST...



READ IT IN THE SUN IF YOU DIDNT ALREADY KNOW ABOUT IT



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/15984068/cristiano-ronaldo-signs-man-utd-transfer/ GREAT PLAYER BUT FUCK ME ..... WE ARE IN FOR A MEDIA WANKFEST OVER HIM.....A FUCKING WEEKEND AND A BANK HOLIDAY THROWN IN .....NOTHING BUT RONALDO AND A MAN UTD WANKFEST...READ IT IN THE SUN IF YOU DIDNT ALREADY KNOW ABOUT IT Logged

Ben G



Online



Posts: 4 369





Mountain KingPosts: 4 369 Re: RONALDO RETURNS!! « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:32:01 PM » They might just be about level pegging with City now in terms of quality.



Logged Tory Cunt

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 227





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 227JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: RONALDO RETURNS!! « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:59:40 PM » Comment posted by Rick, today at 16:20





Whether he signs or not, the very fact he entertained city beforehand shows none of them care who they play for and anyone who tells you otherwise is talking nonsense. Its just a foreign league played on English soil full of mercenaries with no emotional attachment to any of the clubs. Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 182





Posts: 15 182 Re: RONALDO RETURNS!! « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:26:04 PM » Money back in shirt sales alone. Too selfish to play in a City side. Hell probably destroy the dressing room morale Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 185





Posts: 2 185 Re: RONALDO RETURNS!! « Reply #4 on: Today at 04:18:55 AM » Yes,' defo a commercial success for any club having him on the books.



still, a good player so will earn his corn that way, he will improve Man U and tighten the title race between the big 4. Logged

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 227





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 227JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: RONALDO RETURNS!! « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:01:47 AM » Reply posted by Peter, at 17:46 27 Aug





OMG. To see the genius that is Ronaldo play at the Brentford Community Stadium makes my season ticket worth every penny and more. Terrific news for ALL football fans

"

Peter replied:

I am sure genuine football fans of many clubs in England won't be as excited as Brentford fans for obvious reasons.

I am a Boro fan and saw Ronaldo dive his way through a game the first time he was at United

Good Luck to Brentford in this coming season.

I am one of the ALL football fans you referred to who doesn't think it's particularly terrific news. Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 680



Superstar





Posts: 10 680Superstar Re: RONALDO RETURNS!! « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:09:58 AM » We get to see one of the greatest players ever play here in the UK again , what's bad about that you fucking idiot .

Couldn't care less who he plays for Logged

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 227





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 227JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: RONALDO RETURNS!! « Reply #7 on: Today at 10:29:19 AM » ARE YOU TALKING TO ME OR PETER ??? « Last Edit: Today at 10:31:04 AM by Tortured_Mind » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats