August 28, 2021, 11:52:59 AM
RONALDO RETURNS!!
Author
Topic: RONALDO RETURNS!! (Read 210 times)
headset
Posts: 2 185
RONALDO RETURNS!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 05:19:13 PM
GREAT PLAYER BUT FUCK ME ..... WE ARE IN FOR A MEDIA WANKFEST OVER HIM.....
A FUCKING WEEKEND AND A BANK HOLIDAY THROWN IN .....NOTHING BUT RONALDO AND A MAN UTD WANKFEST...
READ IT IN THE SUN IF YOU DIDNT ALREADY KNOW ABOUT IT
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/15984068/cristiano-ronaldo-signs-man-utd-transfer/
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 366
Re: RONALDO RETURNS!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 05:32:01 PM
They might just be about level pegging with City now in terms of quality.
Tory Cunt
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 226
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: RONALDO RETURNS!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 05:59:40 PM
Comment posted by Rick, today at 16:20
Whether he signs or not, the very fact he entertained city beforehand shows none of them care who they play for and anyone who tells you otherwise is talking nonsense. Its just a foreign league played on English soil full of mercenaries with no emotional attachment to any of the clubs.
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Robbso
Posts: 15 181
Re: RONALDO RETURNS!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:26:04 PM
Money back in shirt sales alone. Too selfish to play in a City side. Hell probably destroy the dressing room morale
headset
Posts: 2 185
Re: RONALDO RETURNS!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:18:55 AM
Yes,' defo a commercial success for any club having him on the books.
still, a good player so will earn his corn that way, he will improve Man U and tighten the title race between the big 4.
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 226
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: RONALDO RETURNS!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:01:47 AM
Reply posted by Peter, at 17:46 27 Aug
OMG. To see the genius that is Ronaldo play at the Brentford Community Stadium makes my season ticket worth every penny and more. Terrific news for ALL football fans
"
Peter replied:
I am sure genuine football fans of many clubs in England won't be as excited as Brentford fans for obvious reasons.
I am a Boro fan and saw Ronaldo dive his way through a game the first time he was at United
Good Luck to Brentford in this coming season.
I am one of the ALL football fans you referred to who doesn't think it's particularly terrific news.
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Minge
Posts: 10 680
Superstar
Re: RONALDO RETURNS!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:09:58 AM
We get to see one of the greatest players ever play here in the UK again , what's bad about that you fucking idiot .
Couldn't care less who he plays for
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 226
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: RONALDO RETURNS!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:29:19 AM
ARE YOU TALKING TO ME OR PETER ???
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 10:31:04 AM by Tortured_Mind
»
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
