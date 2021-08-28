headset

Posts: 2 185 RONALDO RETURNS!! « on: Yesterday at 05:19:13 PM »



A FUCKING WEEKEND AND A BANK HOLIDAY THROWN IN .....NOTHING BUT RONALDO AND A MAN UTD WANKFEST...



READ IT IN THE SUN IF YOU DIDNT ALREADY KNOW ABOUT IT



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/15984068/cristiano-ronaldo-signs-man-utd-transfer/ GREAT PLAYER BUT FUCK ME ..... WE ARE IN FOR A MEDIA WANKFEST OVER HIM.....A FUCKING WEEKEND AND A BANK HOLIDAY THROWN IN .....NOTHING BUT RONALDO AND A MAN UTD WANKFEST...READ IT IN THE SUN IF YOU DIDNT ALREADY KNOW ABOUT IT

Mountain KingPosts: 4 365 Re: RONALDO RETURNS!! « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:32:01 PM » They might just be about level pegging with City now in terms of quality.



Logged Tory Cunt

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 224JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: RONALDO RETURNS!! « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:59:40 PM » Comment posted by Rick, today at 16:20





Whether he signs or not, the very fact he entertained city beforehand shows none of them care who they play for and anyone who tells you otherwise is talking nonsense. Its just a foreign league played on English soil full of mercenaries with no emotional attachment to any of the clubs. Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Posts: 15 181 Re: RONALDO RETURNS!! « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:26:04 PM » Money back in shirt sales alone. Too selfish to play in a City side. Hell probably destroy the dressing room morale

Posts: 2 185 Re: RONALDO RETURNS!! « Reply #4 on: Today at 04:18:55 AM » Yes,' defo a commercial success for any club having him on the books.



still, a good player so will earn his corn that way, he will improve Man U and tighten the title race between the big 4. Logged