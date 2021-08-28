Welcome,
August 28, 2021, 12:17:34 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com
RONALDO RETURNS!!
Author
Topic: RONALDO RETURNS!! (Read 122 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 179
RONALDO RETURNS!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 05:19:13 PM »
GREAT PLAYER BUT FUCK ME ..... WE ARE IN FOR A MEDIA WANKFEST OVER HIM.....
A FUCKING WEEKEND AND A BANK HOLIDAY THROWN IN .....NOTHING BUT RONALDO AND A MAN UTD WANKFEST...
READ IT IN THE SUN IF YOU DIDNT ALREADY KNOW ABOUT IT
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/15984068/cristiano-ronaldo-signs-man-utd-transfer/
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 365
Re: RONALDO RETURNS!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 05:32:01 PM »
They might just be about level pegging with City now in terms of quality.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 223
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: RONALDO RETURNS!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 05:59:40 PM »
Comment posted by Rick, today at 16:20
Whether he signs or not, the very fact he entertained city beforehand shows none of them care who they play for and anyone who tells you otherwise is talking nonsense. Its just a foreign league played on English soil full of mercenaries with no emotional attachment to any of the clubs.
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 180
Re: RONALDO RETURNS!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:26:04 PM »
Money back in shirt sales alone. Too selfish to play in a City side. Hell probably destroy the dressing room morale
Logged
