August 28, 2021, 12:17:34 AM
RONALDO RETURNS!!
headset
Yesterday at 05:19:13 PM
GREAT PLAYER BUT FUCK ME ..... WE ARE IN FOR A MEDIA WANKFEST OVER HIM.....

A FUCKING WEEKEND AND A BANK HOLIDAY THROWN IN .....NOTHING BUT RONALDO AND A MAN UTD WANKFEST...
 
READ IT IN THE SUN IF YOU DIDNT ALREADY KNOW ABOUT IT monkey

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/15984068/cristiano-ronaldo-signs-man-utd-transfer/
Ben G
Mountain King
Yesterday at 05:32:01 PM
They might just be about level pegging with City now in terms of quality.
Tory Cunt
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Yesterday at 05:59:40 PM
Comment posted by Rick, today at 16:20


Whether he signs or not, the very fact he entertained city beforehand shows none of them care who they play for and anyone who tells you otherwise is talking nonsense. Its just a foreign league played on English soil full of mercenaries with no emotional attachment to any of the clubs.
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Robbso
Yesterday at 10:26:04 PM
Money back in shirt sales alone. Too selfish to play in a City side. Hell probably destroy the dressing room morale  :bc:
