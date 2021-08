headset

Posts: 2 179 RONALDO RETURNS!! « on: Today at 05:19:13 PM »



A FUCKING WEEKEND AND A BANK HOLIDAY THROWN IN .....NOTHING BUT RONALDO AND A MAN UTD WANKFEST...



READ IT IN THE SUN IF YOU DIDNT ALREADY KNOW ABOUT IT



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/15984068/cristiano-ronaldo-signs-man-utd-transfer/ GREAT PLAYER BUT FUCK ME ..... WE ARE IN FOR A MEDIA WANKFEST OVER HIM.....A FUCKING WEEKEND AND A BANK HOLIDAY THROWN IN .....NOTHING BUT RONALDO AND A MAN UTD WANKFEST...READ IT IN THE SUN IF YOU DIDNT ALREADY KNOW ABOUT IT