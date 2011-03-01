Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: More stuff to ignore or denounce as MSM lies
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Yesterday at 11:53:56 AM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-58347434
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:36:22 PM »
BBC news?



Do me a favour!
plazmuh
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:00:37 PM »
The BBC ???

 rava rava rava

By far the biggest Fake news on the Planet..

Sorry I never read or share from that Dark place..

People still watch that???
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:05:01 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on Yesterday at 01:00:37 PM
The BBC ???

 rava rava rava

By far the biggest Fake news on the Planet..

Sorry I never read or share from that Dark place..

People still watch that???



No, Plaz, nobody watches the BBC.

You won and everyone moved over to Far Right Space Fairies Broadcasting.
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:11:16 PM »
Got a link for their website?
Snoozy
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:16:29 PM »
The difference being only a small minority of us have had the virus whereas the government wants the whole population vaccinated  :unlike:
Itchy_ring
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:49:33 PM »
Got 2 jabs as I couldn't find a reason not to, now I'm positive having done perfectly fine for the first year.

Still not entirely sure if there's any plausible argument as to why governments would vaccinate entire adult populations for no reason, although, can see some value in the arguments that they are just incompetent.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:55:22 PM »
Nearly 10% of the population has had it
Robbso
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:43:02 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:55:22 PM
Nearly 10% of the population has had it

Did Doris the ASDA checkout girl tell you that?
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:01:01 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 09:43:02 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:55:22 PM
Nearly 10% of the population has had it

Did Doris the ASDA checkout girl tell you that?

Big Baz on Facebook says it isn't real. He's a bit thick, but Facebook is one of the biggest companies on the planet. Who can argue with that?
Robbso
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:08:41 PM »
No sane person klins
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:12:44 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 10:08:41 PM
No sane person klins

Exactly.
aytonstrummer
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:32:11 PM »
i dont believe a word anyone says ........

especially on here
Snoozy
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:02:16 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:55:22 PM
Nearly 10% of the population has had it

And 76% of adults have had the vaccine
Robbso
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:16:00 AM »
The vaccine doesnt prevent infection it makes it less severe so you dont get ill enough to go to hospital. Basically protecting the NHS from being overwhelmed again. Gloria in Morrisons said so. rava
Itchy_ring
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:10:35 AM »
My wife who is also fully vax'd has come down with it now too, definitely starting to think the vaccine isn't all that and that we're heading same way as Israel.
aytonstrummer
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:41:10 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 09:16:00 AM
The vaccine doesnt prevent infection it makes it less severe so you dont get ill enough to go to hospital. Basically protecting the NHS from being overwhelmed again. Gloria in Morrisons said so. rava

thought you went to aldi?
