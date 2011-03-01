Welcome,
August 27, 2021, 07:56:36 PM
More stuff to ignore or denounce as MSM lies
Author
Topic: More stuff to ignore or denounce as MSM lies
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
More stuff to ignore or denounce as MSM lies
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-58347434
El Capitan
Re: More stuff to ignore or denounce as MSM lies
BBC news?
Do me a favour!
plazmuh
Re: More stuff to ignore or denounce as MSM lies
The BBC ???
By far the biggest Fake news on the Planet..
Sorry I never read or share from that Dark place..
People still watch that???
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Re: More stuff to ignore or denounce as MSM lies
Quote from: plazmuh on
Today
at 01:00:37 PM
The BBC ???
By far the biggest Fake news on the Planet..
Sorry I never read or share from that Dark place..
People still watch that???
No, Plaz, nobody watches the BBC.
You won and everyone moved over to Far Right Space Fairies Broadcasting.
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: More stuff to ignore or denounce as MSM lies
Got a link for their website?
Tory Cunt
Snoozy
Re: More stuff to ignore or denounce as MSM lies
The difference being only a small minority of us have had the virus whereas the government wants the whole population vaccinated
Itchy_ring
Re: More stuff to ignore or denounce as MSM lies
Got 2 jabs as I couldn't find a reason not to, now I'm positive having done perfectly fine for the first year.
Still not entirely sure if there's any plausible argument as to why governments would vaccinate entire adult populations for no reason, although, can see some value in the arguments that they are just incompetent.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: More stuff to ignore or denounce as MSM lies
Nearly 10% of the population has had it
