More stuff to ignore or denounce as MSM lies
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Today at 11:53:56 AM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-58347434
El Capitan
Reply #1 on: Today at 12:36:22 PM
BBC news?



Do me a favour!
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
plazmuh
Reply #2 on: Today at 01:00:37 PM
The BBC ???

 rava rava rava

By far the biggest Fake news on the Planet..

Sorry I never read or share from that Dark place..

People still watch that???
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


Reply #3 on: Today at 01:05:01 PM
No, Plaz, nobody watches the BBC.

You won and everyone moved over to Far Right Space Fairies Broadcasting.
Ben G
Mountain King
Reply #4 on: Today at 01:11:16 PM
Got a link for their website?
Snoozy
Snoozy
Reply #5 on: Today at 06:16:29 PM
The difference being only a small minority of us have had the virus whereas the government wants the whole population vaccinated  :unlike:
Itchy_ring
Reply #6 on: Today at 06:49:33 PM
Got 2 jabs as I couldn't find a reason not to, now I'm positive having done perfectly fine for the first year.

Still not entirely sure if there's any plausible argument as to why governments would vaccinate entire adult populations for no reason, although, can see some value in the arguments that they are just incompetent.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #7 on: Today at 07:55:22 PM
Nearly 10% of the population has had it
