Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 27, 2021, 02:48:05 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: More stuff to ignore or denounce as MSM lies  (Read 81 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 939



View Profile
« on: Today at 11:53:56 AM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-58347434
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 534


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:36:22 PM »
BBC news?



Do me a favour!
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 382


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:00:37 PM »
The BBC ???

 rava rava rava

By far the biggest Fake news on the Planet..

Sorry I never read or share from that Dark place..

People still watch that???
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 870


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:05:01 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on Today at 01:00:37 PM
The BBC ???

 rava rava rava

By far the biggest Fake news on the Planet..

Sorry I never read or share from that Dark place..

People still watch that???



No, Plaz, nobody watches the BBC.

You won and everyone moved over to Far Right Space Fairies Broadcasting.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 363


View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:11:16 PM »
Got a link for their website?
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 