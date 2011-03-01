Re: More stuff to ignore or denounce as MSM lies « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:05:01 PM » Quote from: plazmuh on Today at 01:00:37 PM







By far the biggest Fake news on the Planet..



Sorry I never read or share from that Dark place..



People still watch that???





The BBC ???By far the biggest Fake news on the Planet..Sorry I never read or share from that Dark place..People still watch that???

No, Plaz, nobody watches the BBC.



You won and everyone moved over to Far Right Space Fairies Broadcasting. No, Plaz, nobody watches the BBC.You won and everyone moved over to Far Right Space Fairies Broadcasting.