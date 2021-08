Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





'FANCY A COFFEE ?????????????'

'YES, OH YES I DO !!!'

'BLUECORN ???'

'BLUECORN IT IS !!!'



I FIND A LOT OF NOSEY PEOPLE SIT IN CAFES WATCHING PEOPLE GO BY AND IDLE GOSSIPPING.



'OH LOOK, THERE'S CHARLIE MCPHERSONBOROUGHSON GOING PAST !!!'

'OH YES HAVE YOU HEARD ABOUT HIM ??? '☕



I JUST STARE IN AT THEM TILL THEY LOOK AWAY !!!



SAY I BET THERE'S A GAP IN THE MARKET FOR A PLACE LIKE THAT WITH ONE WAY GLASS SO YER CAN'T SEE IN !!!



DOING VERY NICELY THANK YOU VERY MUCH !!!

Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

YOU're welcome, that's why I wanted to see Kenny from raw sign back up, so we can offer him some advice in how to post in a constructive manner.



WHILST KENS POSTS & RANTS ARE FUN TO READ. IT CAN NOT BE GOOD ON A PERSONAL NOTE FOR HIS BLOOD PRESSURE OR MENTAL HEALTH. ARE YOU RETURNING TO COB KEN?



WE WILL NOW HAVE TO FIND OTHER MEANS TO COMMUNICATE WITH HIM NOW, UNLESS HE TAKES TIME OUT IN HIS BUSY DAY TO READ THIS BOARD.





Logged