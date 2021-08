headset

Offline



Posts: 2 162





Posts: 2 162 MAN CITY NONCE « on: Today at 04:57:43 PM »



THE BUSY LADS LATELY ON THE NONCE GAME......



I WONDER IF NONCING HAS REPLACED THE SPIT ROAST GAME THEY ALL USED TO PLAY AS FOOTBALLERS





ANOTHER DIRTY CUNT PROBABLY THINKING HE IS ABOVE THE LAW.



GUILTY OR INNOCENT.....WE WILL SOON FIND OUT



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9929981/Man-City-star-Benjamin-Mendy-27-charged-four-counts-rape.html?ito=push-notification&ci=jQYmICJQao&si=37293029&xi=5d39a04d-1a62-4fb4-b697-cf39dc23f93c&ai=9929981

IN WAITING....ANOTHER FOOTBALL PLAYER INVOLVED IN A SEX CASE...THE BUSY LADS LATELY ON THE NONCE GAME......I WONDER IF NONCING HAS REPLACED THE SPIT ROAST GAME THEY ALL USED TO PLAY AS FOOTBALLERSANOTHER DIRTY CUNT PROBABLY THINKING HE IS ABOVE THE LAW.GUILTY OR INNOCENT.....WE WILL SOON FIND OUT Logged