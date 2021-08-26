Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: To Test or Not?
Itchy_ring
August 26, 2021, 10:00:05 AM
Been feeling a bit dodgy for a couple of days, like I've got a bad cold, can still taste things but smell is definitely not 100% wouldn't normally care and have been tested a few times in the past but due to fly to Spain at the weekend. Wife will murder me if I had to cancel, what would you do

Ben G
Mountain King
Reply #1 on: August 26, 2021, 10:03:27 AM
Sneaky PCR test .


I had something similar the other week which was nothing.
Tory Cunt
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #2 on: August 26, 2021, 10:56:14 AM
I'VE BEEN FEELING UNDER PAR FOR A COUPLE OF WEEKS NOW. WAS GOING TO TO THE SELF TESTING KIT BUT AFTER READING HOW TO DO IT DIDN'T ATTEMPT IT. TOO MUCH HASSLE !!!
Bernie
Reply #3 on: August 26, 2021, 11:21:11 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on August 26, 2021, 10:00:05 AM
Been feeling a bit dodgy for a couple of days, like I've got a bad cold, can still taste things but smell is definitely not 100% wouldn't normally care and have been tested a few times in the past but due to fly to Spain at the weekend. Wife will murder me if I had to cancel, what would you do



You should really do a test. Would be selfish to get on a plane if you think you might have it. You are likely to infect others sitting in an enclosed space for 3 hours.
MikeFrench
Reply #4 on: August 26, 2021, 11:47:10 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on August 26, 2021, 10:00:05 AM
Been feeling a bit dodgy for a couple of days, like I've got a bad cold, can still taste things but smell is definitely not 100% wouldn't normally care and have been tested a few times in the past but due to fly to Spain at the weekend. Wife will murder me if I had to cancel, what would you do







So you must have been double jabbed if you are flying to Spain this weekend. I am going to Flambrough this afternoon they require no Jab 

Lots of Jabbed up people are getting this Virus even more than the none jabbed people  :unlike: The big test will come soon enough when the regular change of season viruses appear to test your immune systems .





MikeFrench
Reply #5 on: August 26, 2021, 12:37:06 PM




Don't try & tell me this shit's safe 


El Capitan
Reply #6 on: August 26, 2021, 12:51:17 PM
Quote from: MikeFrench on August 26, 2021, 11:47:10 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on August 26, 2021, 10:00:05 AM
Been feeling a bit dodgy for a couple of days, like I've got a bad cold, can still taste things but smell is definitely not 100% wouldn't normally care and have been tested a few times in the past but due to fly to Spain at the weekend. Wife will murder me if I had to cancel, what would you do




So you must have been double jabbed if you are flying to Spain this weekend.






Why must he? 






Has Ken Baldy got back to you yet?  monkey
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #7 on: August 26, 2021, 01:24:08 PM
Virtually all COVID deaths have been of doubled-jabbed people, even before any vaccine was available, and thats a fact
Itchy_ring
Reply #8 on: August 26, 2021, 01:51:31 PM
Done a home one and its fine  :mido:

As for death before, after, in between jabs the data can be cut to reflect whatever point you want to make one thing is clear the old are most at risk, then the ill after that theres very little chance youre going to die. And yes I am double jabbed
MikeFrench
Reply #9 on: August 26, 2021, 02:07:52 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on August 26, 2021, 01:24:08 PM
Virtually all COVID deaths have been of doubled-jabbed people, even before any vaccine was available, and thats a fact








That makes no sense to me what so ever  lost

Not got time to go into it all I have a throbbing fanny attached to a red hot milf to go collect in half hours time . Ill get back to you Bobby lad
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #10 on: August 26, 2021, 02:29:40 PM
I shall wait with a slight fluffy on
headset
Reply #11 on: August 26, 2021, 02:33:25 PM
Quote from: MikeFrench on August 26, 2021, 12:37:06 PM




Don't try & tell me this shit's safe  





monkey

Unless you are one of the unlucky ones, then it is safe if you factor in the numbers and yes ithas done its job. Deaths have dropped twofold due to the jab why do you think life is almost normal again. Yes, winter is still to come with challenges no doubt. But I would say we are over the worst.

Now whether we grow two heads and our cocks drop off further down the line. Then I will give you that as a concern for example.
Itchy_ring
Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:44:39 PM
Well this hasn't worked out well, sat at home waiting for confirmation that I'm positive. Lost sense of taste and smell yesterday, did another home test which came up as positive.  No airport, no Spain lost
headset
Reply #13 on: Today at 04:31:26 AM
Bad news.....I hope you get your coin back.

you've done the right thing moralley..
BoroPE
Reply #14 on: Today at 02:52:19 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 06:44:39 PM
Well this hasn't worked out well, sat at home waiting for confirmation that I'm positive. Lost sense of taste and smell yesterday, did another home test which came up as positive.  No airport, no Spain lost

I came back from Tenerife last week. You would have failed the test 3 days before you come home.. Best isolating here than some shithole in Spain.
Itchy_ring
Reply #15 on: Today at 07:34:33 PM
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 02:52:19 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 06:44:39 PM
Well this hasn't worked out well, sat at home waiting for confirmation that I'm positive. Lost sense of taste and smell yesterday, did another home test which came up as positive.  No airport, no Spain lost

I came back from Tenerife last week. You would have failed the test 3 days before you come home.. Best isolating here than some shithole in Spain.

Yes I did read about how you can still test positive weeks later, we'd be fine for accommodation over there but once I lost taste and smell it was game over, wouldn't fly knowing I almost certainly had it.  Hopefully get out in a few weeks.
