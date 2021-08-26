Welcome,
August 28, 2021, 07:01:38 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
To Test or Not?
Author
Topic: To Test or Not? (Read 250 times)
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 827
To Test or Not?
August 26, 2021, 10:00:05 AM
Been feeling a bit dodgy for a couple of days, like I've got a bad cold, can still taste things but smell is definitely not 100% wouldn't normally care and have been tested a few times in the past but due to fly to Spain at the weekend. Wife will murder me if I had to cancel, what would you do
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 365
Re: To Test or Not?
August 26, 2021, 10:03:27 AM
Sneaky PCR test .
I had something similar the other week which was nothing.
Tory Cunt
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 223
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: To Test or Not?
August 26, 2021, 10:56:14 AM
I'VE BEEN FEELING UNDER PAR FOR A COUPLE OF WEEKS NOW. WAS GOING TO TO THE SELF TESTING KIT BUT AFTER READING HOW TO DO IT DIDN'T ATTEMPT IT. TOO MUCH HASSLE !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 134
Re: To Test or Not?
August 26, 2021, 11:21:11 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on August 26, 2021, 10:00:05 AM
Been feeling a bit dodgy for a couple of days, like I've got a bad cold, can still taste things but smell is definitely not 100% wouldn't normally care and have been tested a few times in the past but due to fly to Spain at the weekend. Wife will murder me if I had to cancel, what would you do
You should really do a test. Would be selfish to get on a plane if you think you might have it. You are likely to infect others sitting in an enclosed space for 3 hours.
MikeFrench
Offline
Posts: 59
Re: To Test or Not?
August 26, 2021, 11:47:10 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on August 26, 2021, 10:00:05 AM
Been feeling a bit dodgy for a couple of days, like I've got a bad cold, can still taste things but smell is definitely not 100% wouldn't normally care and have been tested a few times in the past but due to fly to Spain at the weekend. Wife will murder me if I had to cancel, what would you do
So you must have been double jabbed if you are flying to Spain this weekend. I am going to Flambrough this afternoon they require no Jab
Lots of Jabbed up people are getting this Virus even more than the none jabbed people
The big test will come soon enough when the regular change of season viruses appear to test your immune systems .
MikeFrench
Offline
Posts: 59
Re: To Test or Not?
August 26, 2021, 12:37:06 PM
Don't try & tell me this shit's safe
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 534
Re: To Test or Not?
August 26, 2021, 12:51:17 PM
Quote from: MikeFrench on August 26, 2021, 11:47:10 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on August 26, 2021, 10:00:05 AM
Been feeling a bit dodgy for a couple of days, like I've got a bad cold, can still taste things but smell is definitely not 100% wouldn't normally care and have been tested a few times in the past but due to fly to Spain at the weekend. Wife will murder me if I had to cancel, what would you do
So you must have been double jabbed if you are flying to Spain this weekend.
Why must he?
Has Ken Baldy got back to you yet?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 940
Re: To Test or Not?
August 26, 2021, 01:24:08 PM
Virtually all COVID deaths have been of doubled-jabbed people, even before any vaccine was available, and thats a fact
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 827
Re: To Test or Not?
August 26, 2021, 01:51:31 PM
Done a home one and its fine
As for death before, after, in between jabs the data can be cut to reflect whatever point you want to make one thing is clear the old are most at risk, then the ill after that theres very little chance youre going to die. And yes I am double jabbed
MikeFrench
Offline
Posts: 59
Re: To Test or Not?
August 26, 2021, 02:07:52 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on August 26, 2021, 01:24:08 PM
Virtually all COVID deaths have been of doubled-jabbed people, even before any vaccine was available, and thats a fact
That makes no sense to me what so ever
Not got time to go into it all I have a throbbing fanny attached to a red hot milf to go collect in half hours time . Ill get back to you Bobby lad
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 940
Re: To Test or Not?
August 26, 2021, 02:29:40 PM
I shall wait with a slight fluffy on
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 185
Re: To Test or Not?
August 26, 2021, 02:33:25 PM
Quote from: MikeFrench on August 26, 2021, 12:37:06 PM
Don't try & tell me this shit's safe
Unless you are one of the unlucky ones, then it is safe if you factor in the numbers and yes ithas done its job. Deaths have dropped twofold due to the jab why do you think life is almost normal again. Yes, winter is still to come with challenges no doubt. But I would say we are over the worst.
Now whether we grow two heads and our cocks drop off further down the line. Then I will give you that as a concern for example.
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 827
Re: To Test or Not?
Yesterday
Yesterday at 06:44:39 PM
Well this hasn't worked out well, sat at home waiting for confirmation that I'm positive. Lost sense of taste and smell yesterday, did another home test which came up as positive. No airport, no Spain
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 185
Re: To Test or Not?
Today
Today at 04:31:26 AM
Bad news.....I hope you get your coin back.
you've done the right thing moralley..
