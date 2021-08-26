Itchy_ring

To Test or Not?
« on: August 26, 2021, 10:00:05 AM »



Been feeling a bit dodgy for a couple of days, like I've got a bad cold, can still taste things but smell is definitely not 100% wouldn't normally care and have been tested a few times in the past but due to fly to Spain at the weekend. Wife will murder me if I had to cancel, what would you do

Tortured_Mind

Re: To Test or Not?
« Reply #2 on: August 26, 2021, 10:56:14 AM »
I'VE BEEN FEELING UNDER PAR FOR A COUPLE OF WEEKS NOW. WAS GOING TO TO THE SELF TESTING KIT BUT AFTER READING HOW TO DO IT DIDN'T ATTEMPT IT. TOO MUCH HASSLE !!!

Bernie

Re: To Test or Not?
« Reply #3 on: August 26, 2021, 11:21:11 AM »
You should really do a test. Would be selfish to get on a plane if you think you might have it. You are likely to infect others sitting in an enclosed space for 3 hours.

MikeFrench

Re: To Test or Not?
« Reply #4 on: August 26, 2021, 11:47:10 AM »
So you must have been double jabbed if you are flying to Spain this weekend. I am going to Flambrough this afternoon they require no Jab



Lots of Jabbed up people are getting this Virus even more than the none jabbed people The big test will come soon enough when the regular change of season viruses appear to test your immune systems .











So you must have been double jabbed if you are flying to Spain this weekend. I am going to Flambrough this afternoon they require no JabLots of Jabbed up people are getting this Virus even more than the none jabbed peopleThe big test will come soon enough when the regular change of season viruses appear to test your immune systems . Logged

Itchy_ring

Re: To Test or Not?
« Reply #8 on: August 26, 2021, 01:51:31 PM »



Done a home one and its fine
As for death before, after, in between jabs the data can be cut to reflect whatever point you want to make one thing is clear the old are most at risk, then the ill after that theres very little chance youre going to die. And yes I am double jabbed

MikeFrench

Re: To Test or Not?
« Reply #9 on: August 26, 2021, 02:07:52 PM »

















That makes no sense to me what so ever



Not got time to go into it all I have a throbbing fanny attached to a red hot milf to go collect in half hours time . Ill get back to you Bobby lad

headset

Re: To Test or Not?
« Reply #11 on: August 26, 2021, 02:33:25 PM »







Don't try & tell me this shit's safe







Don't try & tell me this shit's safe







Unless you are one of the unlucky ones, then it is safe if you factor in the numbers and yes ithas done its job. Deaths have dropped twofold due to the jab why do you think life is almost normal again. Yes, winter is still to come with challenges no doubt. But I would say we are over the worst.



Now whether we grow two heads and our cocks drop off further down the line. Then I will give you that as a concern for example.