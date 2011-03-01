Been feeling a bit dodgy for a couple of days, like I've got a bad cold, can still taste things but smell is definitely not 100% wouldn't normally care and have been tested a few times in the past but due to fly to Spain at the weekend. Wife will murder me if I had to cancel, what would you do
So you must have been double jabbed if you are flying to Spain this weekend. I am going to Flambrough this afternoon they require no Jab
Lots of Jabbed up people are getting this Virus even more than the none jabbed people
The big test will come soon enough when the regular change of season viruses appear to test your immune systems .