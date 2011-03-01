Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 26, 2021, 02:26:15 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: To Test or Not?  (Read 112 times)
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 823


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:00:05 AM »
Been feeling a bit dodgy for a couple of days, like I've got a bad cold, can still taste things but smell is definitely not 100% wouldn't normally care and have been tested a few times in the past but due to fly to Spain at the weekend. Wife will murder me if I had to cancel, what would you do

Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 354


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:03:27 AM »
Sneaky PCR test .


I had something similar the other week which was nothing.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 214


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:56:14 AM »
I'VE BEEN FEELING UNDER PAR FOR A COUPLE OF WEEKS NOW. WAS GOING TO TO THE SELF TESTING KIT BUT AFTER READING HOW TO DO IT DIDN'T ATTEMPT IT. TOO MUCH HASSLE !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 134


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:21:11 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:00:05 AM
Been feeling a bit dodgy for a couple of days, like I've got a bad cold, can still taste things but smell is definitely not 100% wouldn't normally care and have been tested a few times in the past but due to fly to Spain at the weekend. Wife will murder me if I had to cancel, what would you do



You should really do a test. Would be selfish to get on a plane if you think you might have it. You are likely to infect others sitting in an enclosed space for 3 hours.
Logged
MikeFrench
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 59


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:47:10 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:00:05 AM
Been feeling a bit dodgy for a couple of days, like I've got a bad cold, can still taste things but smell is definitely not 100% wouldn't normally care and have been tested a few times in the past but due to fly to Spain at the weekend. Wife will murder me if I had to cancel, what would you do







So you must have been double jabbed if you are flying to Spain this weekend. I am going to Flambrough this afternoon they require no Jab 

Lots of Jabbed up people are getting this Virus even more than the none jabbed people  :unlike: The big test will come soon enough when the regular change of season viruses appear to test your immune systems .





Logged
MikeFrench
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 59


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:37:06 PM »




Don't try & tell me this shit's safe 


Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 531


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:51:17 PM »
Quote from: MikeFrench on Today at 11:47:10 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:00:05 AM
Been feeling a bit dodgy for a couple of days, like I've got a bad cold, can still taste things but smell is definitely not 100% wouldn't normally care and have been tested a few times in the past but due to fly to Spain at the weekend. Wife will murder me if I had to cancel, what would you do




So you must have been double jabbed if you are flying to Spain this weekend.






Why must he? 






Has Ken Baldy got back to you yet?  monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 928



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:24:08 PM »
Virtually all COVID deaths have been of doubled-jabbed people, even before any vaccine was available, and thats a fact
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 823


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:51:31 PM »
Done a home one and its fine  :mido:

As for death before, after, in between jabs the data can be cut to reflect whatever point you want to make one thing is clear the old are most at risk, then the ill after that theres very little chance youre going to die. And yes I am double jabbed
Logged
MikeFrench
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 59


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:07:52 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:24:08 PM
Virtually all COVID deaths have been of doubled-jabbed people, even before any vaccine was available, and thats a fact








That makes no sense to me what so ever  lost

Not got time to go into it all I have a throbbing fanny attached to a red hot milf to go collect in half hours time . Ill get back to you Bobby lad
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 