Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 823





Posts: 2 823 To Test or Not? « on: Today at 10:00:05 AM »



Been feeling a bit dodgy for a couple of days, like I've got a bad cold, can still taste things but smell is definitely not 100% wouldn't normally care and have been tested a few times in the past but due to fly to Spain at the weekend. Wife will murder me if I had to cancel, what would you do Logged

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 214





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 214JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: To Test or Not? « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:56:14 AM » I'VE BEEN FEELING UNDER PAR FOR A COUPLE OF WEEKS NOW. WAS GOING TO TO THE SELF TESTING KIT BUT AFTER READING HOW TO DO IT DIDN'T ATTEMPT IT. TOO MUCH HASSLE !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 134





Posts: 7 134 Re: To Test or Not? « Reply #3 on: Today at 11:21:11 AM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:00:05 AM





Been feeling a bit dodgy for a couple of days, like I've got a bad cold, can still taste things but smell is definitely not 100% wouldn't normally care and have been tested a few times in the past but due to fly to Spain at the weekend. Wife will murder me if I had to cancel, what would you do

You should really do a test. Would be selfish to get on a plane if you think you might have it. You are likely to infect others sitting in an enclosed space for 3 hours. You should really do a test. Would be selfish to get on a plane if you think you might have it. You are likely to infect others sitting in an enclosed space for 3 hours. Logged

MikeFrench

Offline



Posts: 59





Posts: 59 Re: To Test or Not? « Reply #4 on: Today at 11:47:10 AM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:00:05 AM





Been feeling a bit dodgy for a couple of days, like I've got a bad cold, can still taste things but smell is definitely not 100% wouldn't normally care and have been tested a few times in the past but due to fly to Spain at the weekend. Wife will murder me if I had to cancel, what would you do









So you must have been double jabbed if you are flying to Spain this weekend. I am going to Flambrough this afternoon they require no Jab



Lots of Jabbed up people are getting this Virus even more than the none jabbed people The big test will come soon enough when the regular change of season viruses appear to test your immune systems .











So you must have been double jabbed if you are flying to Spain this weekend. I am going to Flambrough this afternoon they require no JabLots of Jabbed up people are getting this Virus even more than the none jabbed peopleThe big test will come soon enough when the regular change of season viruses appear to test your immune systems . Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 823





Posts: 2 823 Re: To Test or Not? « Reply #8 on: Today at 01:51:31 PM »



As for death before, after, in between jabs the data can be cut to reflect whatever point you want to make one thing is clear the old are most at risk, then the ill after that theres very little chance youre going to die. And yes I am double jabbed Done a home one and its fineAs for death before, after, in between jabs the data can be cut to reflect whatever point you want to make one thing is clear the old are most at risk, then the ill after that theres very little chance youre going to die. And yes I am double jabbed Logged