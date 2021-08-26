Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 26, 2021
Topic: To Test or Not?
Itchy_ring
Today at 10:00:05 AM
Been feeling a bit dodgy for a couple of days, like I've got a bad cold, can still taste things but smell is definitely not 100% wouldn't normally care and have been tested a few times in the past but due to fly to Spain at the weekend. Wife will murder me if I had to cancel, what would you do

Ben G
Mountain King
Reply #1 on: Today at 10:03:27 AM
Sneaky PCR test .


I had something similar the other week which was nothing.
Tory Cunt
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #2 on: Today at 10:56:14 AM
I'VE BEEN FEELING UNDER PAR FOR A COUPLE OF WEEKS NOW. WAS GOING TO TO THE SELF TESTING KIT BUT AFTER READING HOW TO DO IT DIDN'T ATTEMPT IT. TOO MUCH HASSLE !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bernie
Reply #3 on: Today at 11:21:11 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:00:05 AM
Been feeling a bit dodgy for a couple of days, like I've got a bad cold, can still taste things but smell is definitely not 100% wouldn't normally care and have been tested a few times in the past but due to fly to Spain at the weekend. Wife will murder me if I had to cancel, what would you do



You should really do a test. Would be selfish to get on a plane if you think you might have it. You are likely to infect others sitting in an enclosed space for 3 hours.
MikeFrench
Reply #4 on: Today at 11:47:10 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:00:05 AM
Been feeling a bit dodgy for a couple of days, like I've got a bad cold, can still taste things but smell is definitely not 100% wouldn't normally care and have been tested a few times in the past but due to fly to Spain at the weekend. Wife will murder me if I had to cancel, what would you do







So you must have been double jabbed if you are flying to Spain this weekend. I am going to Flambrough this afternoon they require no Jab 

Lots of Jabbed up people are getting this Virus even more than the none jabbed people  :unlike: The big test will come soon enough when the regular change of season viruses appear to test your immune systems .





