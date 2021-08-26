Itchy_ring

To Test or Not?



Been feeling a bit dodgy for a couple of days, like I've got a bad cold, can still taste things but smell is definitely not 100% wouldn't normally care and have been tested a few times in the past but due to fly to Spain at the weekend. Wife will murder me if I had to cancel, what would you do Logged

I'VE BEEN FEELING UNDER PAR FOR A COUPLE OF WEEKS NOW. WAS GOING TO TO THE SELF TESTING KIT BUT AFTER READING HOW TO DO IT DIDN'T ATTEMPT IT. TOO MUCH HASSLE !!!

Re: To Test or Not?





You should really do a test. Would be selfish to get on a plane if you think you might have it. You are likely to infect others sitting in an enclosed space for 3 hours.