August 29, 2021, 02:18:48 PM
Nekky
Author
Topic: Nekky (Read 224 times)
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 877
Bugger.
Nekky
«
on:
August 25, 2021, 08:58:54 PM »
Give me a call. I'd like to date you and push strawberries in your mouth hole. 01884 860084
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 375
Re: Nekky
«
Reply #1 on:
August 25, 2021, 09:03:20 PM »
I rang that number and its something about hens.
Chicken fucking?
Logged
Tory Cunt
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 877
Bugger.
Re: Nekky
«
Reply #2 on:
August 25, 2021, 09:30:59 PM »
Hen fish cats with hats. Twats.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 236
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Nekky
«
Reply #3 on:
August 25, 2021, 09:43:25 PM »
I REMEMBER WHEN THIS BOARD USED TO BE SENSIBLE !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 877
Bugger.
Re: Nekky
«
Reply #4 on:
August 25, 2021, 09:50:05 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on August 25, 2021, 09:43:25 PM
I REMEMBER WHEN THIS BOARD USED TO BE SENSIBLE !!!
No.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 236
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Nekky
«
Reply #5 on:
August 25, 2021, 09:59:31 PM »
PERHAPS IT WAS JUST A DREAM !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 375
Re: Nekky
«
Reply #6 on:
August 25, 2021, 10:09:17 PM »
Ive no idea who Necky is and tbh Im happy not to.
Sounds like some gay cult youre all involved in.
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 203
Re: Nekky
«
Reply #7 on:
August 26, 2021, 05:55:18 AM »
YOU DON'T EVER WANT TO KNOW NECKY.....
Logged
MikeFrench
Offline
Posts: 69
Re: Nekky
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:47:31 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on August 25, 2021, 08:58:54 PM
Give me a call. I'd like to date you and push strawberries in your mouth hole. 01884 860084
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 877
Bugger.
Re: Nekky
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 01:02:53 PM »
Quote from: MikeFrench on
Today
at 12:47:31 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on August 25, 2021, 08:58:54 PM
Give me a call. I'd like to date you and push strawberries in your mouth hole. 01884 860084
He never called. I waited by the phone all week. I am forlorn.
Logged
