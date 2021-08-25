Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Nekky  (Read 223 times)
« on: August 25, 2021, 08:58:54 PM »
Give me a call. I'd like to date you and push strawberries in your mouth hole. 01884 860084
Logged
« Reply #1 on: August 25, 2021, 09:03:20 PM »
I rang that number and its something about hens.


Chicken fucking?
Logged
« Reply #2 on: August 25, 2021, 09:30:59 PM »
Hen fish cats with hats. Twats.
Logged
« Reply #3 on: August 25, 2021, 09:43:25 PM »
I REMEMBER WHEN THIS BOARD USED TO BE SENSIBLE !!!   oleary
Logged
« Reply #4 on: August 25, 2021, 09:50:05 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on August 25, 2021, 09:43:25 PM
I REMEMBER WHEN THIS BOARD USED TO BE SENSIBLE !!!   oleary

No.
Logged
« Reply #5 on: August 25, 2021, 09:59:31 PM »
PERHAPS IT WAS JUST A DREAM !!!   :pd:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
« Reply #6 on: August 25, 2021, 10:09:17 PM »
Ive no idea who Necky is and tbh Im happy not to.

Sounds like some gay cult youre all involved in.
Logged
« Reply #7 on: August 26, 2021, 05:55:18 AM »
YOU DON'T EVER WANT TO KNOW NECKY.....:ponce:
Logged
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:47:31 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on August 25, 2021, 08:58:54 PM
Give me a call. I'd like to date you and push strawberries in your mouth hole. 01884 860084







 
Logged
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:02:53 PM »
Quote from: MikeFrench on Today at 12:47:31 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on August 25, 2021, 08:58:54 PM
Give me a call. I'd like to date you and push strawberries in your mouth hole. 01884 860084

He never called. I waited by the phone all week. I am forlorn.





 
Logged
