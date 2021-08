Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 217





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 217JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT NECKMEISTER WANTS TO REJOIN COB !!! « on: Yesterday at 07:19:50 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse

Online



Posts: 11 869





Bugger.





Posts: 11 869Bugger. Re: NECKMEISTER WANTS TO REJOIN COB !!! « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:33:22 PM » Deep down I love Krazy Nekky. I love him like I love my own knees/shins.



One day I hope to feed him strawberries and crispy pork while we watch The Lion King in the London West End. Logged

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 217





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 217JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: NECKMEISTER WANTS TO REJOIN COB !!! « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:29:19 PM »























WHATEVER TURNS YER ON !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

PoliteDwarf

Offline



Posts: 10 449





Not big and not clever





Posts: 10 449Not big and not clever Re: NECKMEISTER WANTS TO REJOIN COB !!! « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:29:13 PM » So do I to be fair but Ben thinks I'm a cunt and won't unban me. Logged CoB scum

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 217





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 217JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: NECKMEISTER WANTS TO REJOIN COB !!! « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:32:26 PM » WHERE THERE'S LIFE THERE'S HOPE !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 164





Posts: 2 164 Re: NECKMEISTER WANTS TO REJOIN COB !!! « Reply #6 on: Today at 06:01:15 AM »





how will we know its him with all the fake profiles kicking about

I know perhaps he can sign up as the NECKMEISTER.... THEN WE WILL KNOW ITS HIM !!







HE BANNED ME SO HE WILL HAVE TO DO SOME GROVELLING TO ENGAGE WITH ME AGAIN......

HE IS STILL WELCOME TO JOIN UP THOUGH DO YOU THINK HE IS COMING IN PEACE?how will we know its him with all the fake profiles kicking aboutI know perhaps he can sign up as the NECKMEISTER.... THEN WE WILL KNOW ITS HIM !!HE BANNED ME SO HE WILL HAVE TO DO SOME GROVELLING TO ENGAGE WITH ME AGAIN......HE IS STILL WELCOME TO JOIN UP THOUGH Logged

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 217





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 217JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: NECKMEISTER WANTS TO REJOIN COB !!! « Reply #8 on: Today at 06:20:56 PM » NO, THE POST WAS DELETED !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 164





Posts: 2 164 Re: NECKMEISTER WANTS TO REJOIN COB !!! « Reply #9 on: Today at 07:18:41 PM »



CHEERS FOR THE UPDATE.



he must have thought better of it after reading Frenchy was wanting to knock him about.



I still can't work out if Frenchy is crochet or rifle on a wind-up... it has to be one of them two...





CHEERS FOR THE UPDATE.he must have thought better of it after reading Frenchy was wanting to knock him about.I still can't work out if Frenchy is crochet or rifle on a wind-up... it has to be one of them two... Logged