Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 209





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 209JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT NECKMEISTER WANTS TO REJOIN COB !!! « on: Today at 07:19:50 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse

Online



Posts: 11 864





Bugger.





Posts: 11 864Bugger. Re: NECKMEISTER WANTS TO REJOIN COB !!! « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:33:22 PM » Deep down I love Krazy Nekky. I love him like I love my own knees/shins.



One day I hope to feed him strawberries and crispy pork while we watch The Lion King in the London West End. Logged