August 25, 2021, 08:52:28 PM
NECKMEISTER WANTS TO REJOIN COB !!!
Author
Topic: NECKMEISTER WANTS TO REJOIN COB !!! (Read 52 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 209
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
NECKMEISTER WANTS TO REJOIN COB !!!
«
on:
Today
at 07:19:50 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 864
Bugger.
Re: NECKMEISTER WANTS TO REJOIN COB !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:33:22 PM »
Deep down I love Krazy Nekky. I love him like I love my own knees/shins.
One day I hope to feed him strawberries and crispy pork while we watch The Lion King in the London West End.
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 209
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: NECKMEISTER WANTS TO REJOIN COB !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:29:19 PM »
WHATEVER TURNS YER ON !!!
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 864
Bugger.
Re: NECKMEISTER WANTS TO REJOIN COB !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:47:02 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 08:29:19 PM
WHATEVER TURNS YER ON !!!
Would you like a strawberry?
Loading...