Ollyboro
I was getting changed at the gym yesterday, when a bloke sporting a turban came in and started talking to another bloke. He was asked if he was going to Headingley today (Saturday), he replied, "I am now, and I'll be wearing my India top." At this point India were 2 wickets down and looking capable of setting a decent target. Hah. Imagine being born in Britain, educated in Britain, paying your taxes in Britain and supporting another country. What a glory boy cunt. Unless, of course, he is actually Indian, in which case, fair play. He didn't look the type to join in a gang rape on a bus, so I suspect he isn't.
Logged
I know where you live
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Logged
Ollyboro
No backtracking, simply acknowledging my assumptions might be incorrect. A well rounded, considered post. Or not.
Logged
I know where you live
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Or not.
Logged