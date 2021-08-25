Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 28, 2021, 04:04:54 PM
England v India 3rd Test
Ben G
August 25, 2021, 06:42:07 PM
Only the third time in history that a team has bowled out the opposition and ended day one in the lead and with both their openers still intact.


Unbelievable Sir Geoffrey!
Tory Cunt
Bugger.


August 25, 2021, 07:13:00 PM
Someone's been reading the BBC live feed.

Preposterous days cricketeering.
Ben G
August 25, 2021, 07:42:15 PM
Always suspected Rory Burns could bat but hed latterly been stuck with dummies at the other end.
Tory Cunt
Bugger.


August 25, 2021, 07:55:11 PM
This Hameed lad looks like he could have a future as an opener.

Takes some nuts to come back from that dismal showing in the last test to do what he did today.
headset
August 26, 2021, 06:07:42 AM
get through this morning's session unscathed or fairly unscathed and we could be on for a big score for once.
i will not be counting my chickens yet. for once we played the perfect opening day yesterday.

Anderson is some bowler for his age.
Ben G
August 26, 2021, 02:36:53 PM
Joe Root is batting like a divine entity!   
Tory Cunt
August 26, 2021, 02:45:31 PM
We stuck with Sibley for farrrrrrrrrr too long





I actually think our openers in a couple of years time will be Hameed and Crawley
headset
August 26, 2021, 02:46:50 PM
I WOULD PUT 500 ON THE BOARD AND THEN DRILL THEM INTO THE GROUND ON DAY 4.

EVEN KOHLI AS GOOD AS HE IS ON HIS DAY WON'T GET THEM OUT OF THIS ONE EVEN IF HE BATS WELL.

IT MAKES FOR A GOOD SPECTACLE FOR THE LAST TWO TESTS...

I STILL WOULDNT LIKE TO CALL THE LAST TWO IT EVEN IF WE WIN THIS ONE....
August 26, 2021, 02:49:34 PM
Absolutely. Make their seamers bowl for as long as possible. Well into tomorrow hopefully  :nige:
Ben G
August 26, 2021, 02:54:34 PM
Both the Indian players and their fans dont like it up em.

Yesterday at 08:50:17 AM
Quote from: Ben G on August 26, 2021, 02:54:34 PM
Both the Indian players and their fans dont like it up em.



Both! No fucking wonder were winning
Ben G
Yesterday at 09:14:32 AM
If Id said both of then your assumption would be correct.

Ben G
Yesterday at 09:17:42 AM
Actually I should have said:

Both the Indian players and the Indian fans!

I apologise for eye
Yesterday at 09:25:54 AM
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 09:17:42 AM
Actually I should have said:

Both the Indian players and the Indian fans!

I apologise for eye

I had a Benny Hill speeded up film of one bowling, one as 'keeper; batsman tickles it fine, 'keeper's off after it, bowler goes to the stumps. Keeper overthrows, bowler calls him a useless cunt and sets off after it. Batsmen run eight
Ben G
Yesterday at 09:44:04 AM
Declaration overnight would be my call.

Overcast and the ball will loop around .


Home by tea !
headset
Yesterday at 10:12:54 AM
No, if you going to do that ben, take them out on the field if only for 1 over just to cause as much preparation disruption as possible. I'm not sure what the forecast is but only weather will save these here. Bat on for me the is plenty of time still in the game
Yesterday at 11:20:13 AM
I'd see if we can last an hour to demoralise them even further. I watched extended highlights last night and the ball seemed to be doing zero for long periods, a day after young Jimmy had one of his unplayable spells with it swinging and seaming like a corker
Yesterday at 11:22:46 AM
Ah! It's all done. 354 lead. Wonder what the weather is like down there
Yesterday at 11:25:28 AM
Isa Guha

Former England bowler on BBC Test Match Special

The covers are just starting to come on. There is some drizzle in the air.
Logged
Ben G
Yesterday at 11:30:52 AM
Shes got a proper 0898 voice that one.
headset
Today at 04:35:25 AM
NOT SUCH A GOOD DAY FOR THE ENGLISH YESTERDAY,, WE STILL SHOULD HAVE ENOUGH ABOUT US TO CLINCH THIS ONE, IT MIGHT END UP BEING TIGHTER THAN IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN,,,

THEY CAN BAT. GET KHOLI BEFORE HE GETS MOTORING AND WE SHOULD BE OK, BIG MORNING SESH TODAY WILL TELL US A LOT. IT LOOKS LIKE WE WILL NEED TO BAT AGAIN..
Ben G
Today at 11:57:41 AM
Great start and its fair to say that Ollie Robinson is on the Ashes tour.
Today at 12:01:52 PM
I think hell be our best bowler there
Today at 12:04:12 PM
Reminds me of Josh Hazlewood for the Aussies



Or, dare I say it, Glenn McGrath  mick
Ben G
Today at 12:18:05 PM
His consistent line, length and ability to draw the batsmen into a stroke is very like the great Aussie
Ben G
Today at 12:46:29 PM
Imagine having tickets for today and only getting less than two hours play. You wouldnt know whether to laugh or cry would you?
Today at 12:49:21 PM
Think you get a half refund if theres less than a sessions play.


Still rather just have a full days cricket and a gallon of overpriced beer though, obviously  :beer:
Ollyboro
Infant Herpes


Today at 02:19:18 PM
I was getting changed at the gym yesterday, when a bloke sporting a turban came in and started talking to another bloke. He was asked if he was going to Headingley today (Saturday), he replied, "I am now, and I'll be wearing my India top." At this point India were 2 wickets down and looking capable of setting a decent target. Hah. Imagine being born in Britain, educated in Britain, paying your taxes in Britain and supporting another country. What a glory boy cunt. Unless, of course, he is actually Indian, in which case, fair play. He didn't look the type to join in  a gang rape on a bus, so I suspect he isn't.
Bugger.


Today at 02:39:43 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 02:19:18 PM
I was getting changed at the gym yesterday, when a bloke sporting a turban came in and started talking to another bloke. He was asked if he was going to Headingley today (Saturday), he replied, "I am now, and I'll be wearing my India top." At this point India were 2 wickets down and looking capable of setting a decent target. Hah. Imagine being born in Britain, educated in Britain, paying your taxes in Britain and supporting another country. What a glory boy cunt. Unless, of course, he is actually Indian, in which case, fair play. He didn't look the type to join in  a gang rape on a bus, so I suspect he isn't.

Fucking hell.

That was quite the roller coaster of huge assumptions followed by some backtracking. You even managed to work rape in to a post about a guy wearing a turban who supports the Indian cricket side.

Are you shit faced or just a bellend? Both?
Ollyboro
Infant Herpes


Today at 02:46:48 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 02:39:43 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 02:19:18 PM
I was getting changed at the gym yesterday, when a bloke sporting a turban came in and started talking to another bloke. He was asked if he was going to Headingley today (Saturday), he replied, "I am now, and I'll be wearing my India top." At this point India were 2 wickets down and looking capable of setting a decent target. Hah. Imagine being born in Britain, educated in Britain, paying your taxes in Britain and supporting another country. What a glory boy cunt. Unless, of course, he is actually Indian, in which case, fair play. He didn't look the type to join in  a gang rape on a bus, so I suspect he isn't.

Fucking hell.

That was quite the roller coaster of huge assumptions followed by some backtracking. You even managed to work rape in to a post about a guy wearing a turban who supports the Indian cricket side.

Are you shit faced or just a bellend? Both?

No backtracking, simply acknowledging my assumptions might be incorrect. A well rounded, considered post. Or not.
Bugger.


Today at 03:32:22 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 02:46:48 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 02:39:43 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 02:19:18 PM
I was getting changed at the gym yesterday, when a bloke sporting a turban came in and started talking to another bloke. He was asked if he was going to Headingley today (Saturday), he replied, "I am now, and I'll be wearing my India top." At this point India were 2 wickets down and looking capable of setting a decent target. Hah. Imagine being born in Britain, educated in Britain, paying your taxes in Britain and supporting another country. What a glory boy cunt. Unless, of course, he is actually Indian, in which case, fair play. He didn't look the type to join in  a gang rape on a bus, so I suspect he isn't.

Fucking hell.

That was quite the roller coaster of huge assumptions followed by some backtracking. You even managed to work rape in to a post about a guy wearing a turban who supports the Indian cricket side.

Are you shit faced or just a bellend? Both?

No backtracking, simply acknowledging my assumptions might be incorrect. A well rounded, considered post. Or not.

Or not.
