August 28, 2021, 02:03:01 PM
England v India 3rd Test
Topic: England v India 3rd Test (Read 351 times)
Ben G
England v India 3rd Test
«
on:
August 25, 2021, 06:42:07 PM »
Only the third time in history that a team has bowled out the opposition and ended day one in the lead and with both their openers still intact.
Unbelievable Sir Geoffrey!
Tory Cunt
Bugger.
Re: England v India 3rd Test
«
Reply #1 on:
August 25, 2021, 07:13:00 PM »
Someone's been reading the BBC live feed.
Preposterous days cricketeering.
Ben G
Re: England v India 3rd Test
«
Reply #2 on:
August 25, 2021, 07:42:15 PM »
Always suspected Rory Burns could bat but hed latterly been stuck with dummies at the other end.
Tory Cunt
Re: England v India 3rd Test
«
Reply #3 on:
August 25, 2021, 07:55:11 PM »
This Hameed lad looks like he could have a future as an opener.
Takes some nuts to come back from that dismal showing in the last test to do what he did today.
headset
Re: England v India 3rd Test
«
Reply #4 on:
August 26, 2021, 06:07:42 AM »
get through this morning's session unscathed or fairly unscathed and we could be on for a big score for once.
i will not be counting my chickens yet. for once we played the perfect opening day yesterday.
Anderson is some bowler for his age.
Ben G
Re: England v India 3rd Test
«
Reply #5 on:
August 26, 2021, 02:36:53 PM »
Joe Root is batting like a divine entity!
Tory Cunt
Re: England v India 3rd Test
«
Reply #6 on:
August 26, 2021, 02:45:31 PM »
We stuck with Sibley for farrrrrrrrrr too long
I actually think our openers in a couple of years time will be Hameed and Crawley
headset
Re: England v India 3rd Test
«
Reply #7 on:
August 26, 2021, 02:46:50 PM »
I WOULD PUT 500 ON THE BOARD AND THEN DRILL THEM INTO THE GROUND ON DAY 4.
EVEN KOHLI AS GOOD AS HE IS ON HIS DAY WON'T GET THEM OUT OF THIS ONE EVEN IF HE BATS WELL.
IT MAKES FOR A GOOD SPECTACLE FOR THE LAST TWO TESTS...
I STILL WOULDNT LIKE TO CALL THE LAST TWO IT EVEN IF WE WIN THIS ONE....
Re: England v India 3rd Test
«
Reply #8 on:
August 26, 2021, 02:49:34 PM »
Absolutely. Make their seamers bowl for as long as possible. Well into tomorrow hopefully
Ben G
Re: England v India 3rd Test
«
Reply #9 on:
August 26, 2021, 02:54:34 PM »
Both the Indian players and their fans dont like it up em.
Tory Cunt
Re: England v India 3rd Test
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 08:50:17 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on August 26, 2021, 02:54:34 PM
Both the Indian players and their fans dont like it up em.
Both! No fucking wonder were winning
Ben G
Re: England v India 3rd Test
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 09:14:32 AM »
If Id said both of then your assumption would be correct.
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Re: England v India 3rd Test
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 09:17:42 AM »
Actually I should have said:
Both the Indian players and the Indian fans!
I apologise for eye
Tory Cunt
Re: England v India 3rd Test
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 09:25:54 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Yesterday
at 09:17:42 AM
Actually I should have said:
Both the Indian players and the Indian fans!
I apologise for eye
I had a Benny Hill speeded up film of one bowling, one as 'keeper; batsman tickles it fine, 'keeper's off after it, bowler goes to the stumps. Keeper overthrows, bowler calls him a useless cunt and sets off after it. Batsmen run eight
Ben G
Re: England v India 3rd Test
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 09:44:04 AM »
Declaration overnight would be my call.
Overcast and the ball will loop around .
Home by tea !
Tory Cunt
headset
Re: England v India 3rd Test
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 10:12:54 AM »
No, if you going to do that ben, take them out on the field if only for 1 over just to cause as much preparation disruption as possible. I'm not sure what the forecast is but only weather will save these here. Bat on for me the is plenty of time still in the game
Re: England v India 3rd Test
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 11:20:13 AM »
I'd see if we can last an hour to demoralise them even further. I watched extended highlights last night and the ball seemed to be doing zero for long periods, a day after young Jimmy had one of his unplayable spells with it swinging and seaming like a corker
Re: England v India 3rd Test
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 11:22:46 AM »
Ah! It's all done. 354 lead. Wonder what the weather is like down there
Re: England v India 3rd Test
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 11:25:28 AM »
Isa Guha
Former England bowler on BBC Test Match Special
The covers are just starting to come on. There is some drizzle in the air.
Ben G
Re: England v India 3rd Test
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 11:30:52 AM »
Shes got a proper 0898 voice that one.
Tory Cunt
headset
Re: England v India 3rd Test
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 04:35:25 AM »
NOT SUCH A GOOD DAY FOR THE ENGLISH YESTERDAY,, WE STILL SHOULD HAVE ENOUGH ABOUT US TO CLINCH THIS ONE, IT MIGHT END UP BEING TIGHTER THAN IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN,,,
THEY CAN BAT. GET KHOLI BEFORE HE GETS MOTORING AND WE SHOULD BE OK, BIG MORNING SESH TODAY WILL TELL US A LOT. IT LOOKS LIKE WE WILL NEED TO BAT AGAIN..
Ben G
Re: England v India 3rd Test
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 11:57:41 AM »
Great start and its fair to say that Ollie Robinson is on the Ashes tour.
Tory Cunt
Re: England v India 3rd Test
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 12:01:52 PM »
I think hell be our best bowler there
Re: England v India 3rd Test
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 12:04:12 PM »
Reminds me of Josh Hazlewood for the Aussies
Or, dare I say it, Glenn McGrath
Ben G
Re: England v India 3rd Test
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 12:18:05 PM »
His consistent line, length and ability to draw the batsmen into a stroke is very like the great Aussie
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Re: England v India 3rd Test
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 12:46:29 PM »
Imagine having tickets for today and only getting less than two hours play. You wouldnt know whether to laugh or cry would you?
Tory Cunt
Re: England v India 3rd Test
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 12:49:21 PM »
Think you get a half refund if theres less than a sessions play.
Still rather just have a full days cricket and a gallon of overpriced beer though, obviously
