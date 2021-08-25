Ben G



Online



Posts: 4 369





England v India 3rd Test « on: August 25, 2021, 06:42:07 PM » Only the third time in history that a team has bowled out the opposition and ended day one in the lead and with both their openers still intact.





Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse

Online



Posts: 11 873





Bugger.





Re: England v India 3rd Test « Reply #3 on: August 25, 2021, 07:55:11 PM » This Hameed lad looks like he could have a future as an opener.



Takes some nuts to come back from that dismal showing in the last test to do what he did today. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 185





Re: England v India 3rd Test « Reply #4 on: August 26, 2021, 06:07:42 AM » get through this morning's session unscathed or fairly unscathed and we could be on for a big score for once.

i will not be counting my chickens yet. for once we played the perfect opening day yesterday.



Anderson is some bowler for his age. Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 539





Re: England v India 3rd Test « Reply #6 on: August 26, 2021, 02:45:31 PM » We stuck with Sibley for farrrrrrrrrr too long











I actually think our openers in a couple of years time will be Hameed and Crawley

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 185





Re: England v India 3rd Test « Reply #7 on: August 26, 2021, 02:46:50 PM » I WOULD PUT 500 ON THE BOARD AND THEN DRILL THEM INTO THE GROUND ON DAY 4.



EVEN KOHLI AS GOOD AS HE IS ON HIS DAY WON'T GET THEM OUT OF THIS ONE EVEN IF HE BATS WELL.



IT MAKES FOR A GOOD SPECTACLE FOR THE LAST TWO TESTS...



I STILL WOULDNT LIKE TO CALL THE LAST TWO IT EVEN IF WE WIN THIS ONE.... Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 185





Re: England v India 3rd Test « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:12:54 AM » No, if you going to do that ben, take them out on the field if only for 1 over just to cause as much preparation disruption as possible. I'm not sure what the forecast is but only weather will save these here. Bat on for me the is plenty of time still in the game

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 16 940







Re: England v India 3rd Test « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:20:13 AM » I'd see if we can last an hour to demoralise them even further. I watched extended highlights last night and the ball seemed to be doing zero for long periods, a day after young Jimmy had one of his unplayable spells with it swinging and seaming like a corker

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 185





Re: England v India 3rd Test « Reply #20 on: Today at 04:35:25 AM » NOT SUCH A GOOD DAY FOR THE ENGLISH YESTERDAY,, WE STILL SHOULD HAVE ENOUGH ABOUT US TO CLINCH THIS ONE, IT MIGHT END UP BEING TIGHTER THAN IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN,,,



THEY CAN BAT. GET KHOLI BEFORE HE GETS MOTORING AND WE SHOULD BE OK, BIG MORNING SESH TODAY WILL TELL US A LOT. IT LOOKS LIKE WE WILL NEED TO BAT AGAIN.. Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 539





Re: England v India 3rd Test « Reply #23 on: Today at 12:04:12 PM »







Reminds me of Josh Hazlewood for the Aussies Or, dare I say it, Glenn McGrath