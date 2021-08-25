Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: England v India 3rd Test  (Read 225 times)
Ben G
« on: August 25, 2021, 06:42:07 PM »
Only the third time in history that a team has bowled out the opposition and ended day one in the lead and with both their openers still intact.


Unbelievable Sir Geoffrey!
Tory Cunt
« Reply #1 on: August 25, 2021, 07:13:00 PM »
Someone's been reading the BBC live feed.

Preposterous days cricketeering.
Ben G
« Reply #2 on: August 25, 2021, 07:42:15 PM »
Always suspected Rory Burns could bat but hed latterly been stuck with dummies at the other end.
Tory Cunt
« Reply #3 on: August 25, 2021, 07:55:11 PM »
This Hameed lad looks like he could have a future as an opener.

Takes some nuts to come back from that dismal showing in the last test to do what he did today.
headset
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:07:42 AM »
get through this morning's session unscathed or fairly unscathed and we could be on for a big score for once.
i will not be counting my chickens yet. for once we played the perfect opening day yesterday.

Anderson is some bowler for his age.
Ben G
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:36:53 PM »
Joe Root is batting like a divine entity!   
Tory Cunt
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:45:31 PM »
We stuck with Sibley for farrrrrrrrrr too long





I actually think our openers in a couple of years time will be Hameed and Crawley
headset
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:46:50 PM »
I WOULD PUT 500 ON THE BOARD AND THEN DRILL THEM INTO THE GROUND ON DAY 4.

EVEN KOHLI AS GOOD AS HE IS ON HIS DAY WON'T GET THEM OUT OF THIS ONE EVEN IF HE BATS WELL.

IT MAKES FOR A GOOD SPECTACLE FOR THE LAST TWO TESTS...

I STILL WOULDNT LIKE TO CALL THE LAST TWO IT EVEN IF WE WIN THIS ONE....
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:49:34 PM »
Absolutely. Make their seamers bowl for as long as possible. Well into tomorrow hopefully  :nige:
Ben G
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:54:34 PM »
Both the Indian players and their fans dont like it up em.

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:50:17 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 02:54:34 PM
Both the Indian players and their fans dont like it up em.



Both! No fucking wonder were winning
Ben G
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:14:32 AM »
If Id said both of then your assumption would be correct.

Ben G
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:17:42 AM »
Actually I should have said:

Both the Indian players and the Indian fans!

I apologise for eye
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:25:54 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 09:17:42 AM
Actually I should have said:

Both the Indian players and the Indian fans!

I apologise for eye

I had a Benny Hill speeded up film of one bowling, one as 'keeper; batsman tickles it fine, 'keeper's off after it, bowler goes to the stumps. Keeper overthrows, bowler calls him a useless cunt and sets off after it. Batsmen run eight
Ben G
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:44:04 AM »
Declaration overnight would be my call.

Overcast and the ball will loop around .


Home by tea !
headset
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:12:54 AM »
No, if you going to do that ben, take them out on the field if only for 1 over just to cause as much preparation disruption as possible. I'm not sure what the forecast is but only weather will save these here. Bat on for me the is plenty of time still in the game
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:20:13 AM »
I'd see if we can last an hour to demoralise them even further. I watched extended highlights last night and the ball seemed to be doing zero for long periods, a day after young Jimmy had one of his unplayable spells with it swinging and seaming like a corker
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:22:46 AM »
Ah! It's all done. 354 lead. Wonder what the weather is like down there
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:25:28 AM »
Isa Guha

Former England bowler on BBC Test Match Special

The covers are just starting to come on. There is some drizzle in the air.
Ben G
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:30:52 AM »
Shes got a proper 0898 voice that one.
