August 26, 2021, 04:36:53 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
England v India 3rd Test
Author
Topic: England v India 3rd Test (Read 112 times)
Ben G
England v India 3rd Test
Yesterday
at 06:42:07 PM
Only the third time in history that a team has bowled out the opposition and ended day one in the lead and with both their openers still intact.
Unbelievable Sir Geoffrey!
Tory Cunt
Bugger.
Re: England v India 3rd Test
Yesterday
at 07:13:00 PM
Someone's been reading the BBC live feed.
Preposterous days cricketeering.
Ben G
Re: England v India 3rd Test
Yesterday
at 07:42:15 PM
Always suspected Rory Burns could bat but hed latterly been stuck with dummies at the other end.
Tory Cunt
Re: England v India 3rd Test
Yesterday
at 07:55:11 PM
This Hameed lad looks like he could have a future as an opener.
Takes some nuts to come back from that dismal showing in the last test to do what he did today.
headset
Re: England v India 3rd Test
Today
at 06:07:42 AM
get through this morning's session unscathed or fairly unscathed and we could be on for a big score for once.
i will not be counting my chickens yet. for once we played the perfect opening day yesterday.
Anderson is some bowler for his age.
Ben G
Re: England v India 3rd Test
Today
at 02:36:53 PM
Joe Root is batting like a divine entity!
Tory Cunt
Re: England v India 3rd Test
Today
at 02:45:31 PM
We stuck with Sibley for farrrrrrrrrr too long
I actually think our openers in a couple of years time will be Hameed and Crawley
headset
Re: England v India 3rd Test
Today
at 02:46:50 PM
I WOULD PUT 500 ON THE BOARD AND THEN DRILL THEM INTO THE GROUND ON DAY 4.
EVEN KOHLI AS GOOD AS HE IS ON HIS DAY WON'T GET THEM OUT OF THIS ONE EVEN IF HE BATS WELL.
IT MAKES FOR A GOOD SPECTACLE FOR THE LAST TWO TESTS...
I STILL WOULDNT LIKE TO CALL THE LAST TWO IT EVEN IF WE WIN THIS ONE....
Re: England v India 3rd Test
Today
at 02:49:34 PM
Absolutely. Make their seamers bowl for as long as possible. Well into tomorrow hopefully
Ben G
Re: England v India 3rd Test
Today
at 02:54:34 PM
Both the Indian players and their fans dont like it up em.
