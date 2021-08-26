Ben G



Online



Posts: 4 356





Mountain KingPosts: 4 356 England v India 3rd Test « on: Yesterday at 06:42:07 PM » Only the third time in history that a team has bowled out the opposition and ended day one in the lead and with both their openers still intact.





Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse

Online



Posts: 11 867





Bugger.





Posts: 11 867Bugger. Re: England v India 3rd Test « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:55:11 PM » This Hameed lad looks like he could have a future as an opener.



Takes some nuts to come back from that dismal showing in the last test to do what he did today. Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 2 159





Posts: 2 159 Re: England v India 3rd Test « Reply #4 on: Today at 06:07:42 AM » get through this morning's session unscathed or fairly unscathed and we could be on for a big score for once.

i will not be counting my chickens yet. for once we played the perfect opening day yesterday.



Anderson is some bowler for his age. Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 533





Posts: 45 533 Re: England v India 3rd Test « Reply #6 on: Today at 02:45:31 PM » We stuck with Sibley for farrrrrrrrrr too long











I actually think our openers in a couple of years time will be Hameed and Crawley Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.