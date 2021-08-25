Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 25, 2021, 08:52:22 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: England v India 3rd Test  (Read 37 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 350


View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 06:42:07 PM »
Only the third time in history that a team has bowled out the opposition and ended day one in the lead and with both their openers still intact.


Unbelievable Sir Geoffrey!
Logged
Tory Cunt
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 864


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:13:00 PM »
Someone's been reading the BBC live feed.

Preposterous days cricketeering.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 350


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:42:15 PM »
Always suspected Rory Burns could bat but hed latterly been stuck with dummies at the other end.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 864


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:55:11 PM »
This Hameed lad looks like he could have a future as an opener.

Takes some nuts to come back from that dismal showing in the last test to do what he did today.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 