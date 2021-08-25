Welcome,
August 25, 2021, 08:52:16 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
England v India 3rd Test
England v India 3rd Test (Read 36 times)
Ben G
England v India 3rd Test
Today
at 06:42:07 PM »
Only the third time in history that a team has bowled out the opposition and ended day one in the lead and with both their openers still intact.
Unbelievable Sir Geoffrey!
Tory Cunt
Re: England v India 3rd Test
Today
at 07:13:00 PM »
Someone's been reading the BBC live feed.
Preposterous days cricketeering.
Ben G
Re: England v India 3rd Test
Today
at 07:42:15 PM »
Always suspected Rory Burns could bat but hed latterly been stuck with dummies at the other end.
Tory Cunt
Re: England v India 3rd Test
Today
at 07:55:11 PM »
This Hameed lad looks like he could have a future as an opener.
Takes some nuts to come back from that dismal showing in the last test to do what he did today.
