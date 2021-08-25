Welcome,
August 27, 2021, 08:25:15 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
LOT OF POLICE ABOUT !!!
Author
Topic: LOT OF POLICE ABOUT !!! (Read 312 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 220
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
LOT OF POLICE ABOUT !!!
«
on:
August 25, 2021, 01:43:19 PM »
SADBERGE BISHOPTON CARLTON THAT NECK OF THE WOODS. WILL BE INTERESTING TO SEE WHAT IT'S ABOUT.
VANS, CARS, MOTORBIKES THE WOYKES !!!
HOPE IT ISN'T AN OVERREACTION !!!
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 171
Re: LOT OF POLICE ABOUT !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
August 25, 2021, 02:08:28 PM »
I've not heard of any carry-on in those parts!!...
TRAINING EXERCISE MAYBE....
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 220
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: LOT OF POLICE ABOUT !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
August 25, 2021, 03:59:50 PM »
NOWT IN THE PAPERS SO FAR.
PROBABLY A CAT STUCK UP A TREE !!!
🐱
🚓
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 171
Re: LOT OF POLICE ABOUT !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 06:28:51 AM »
NOTHING TO REPORT FROM MY END
ANYTHING FROM YOUR END PAL?
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 678
Superstar
Re: LOT OF POLICE ABOUT !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 08:00:06 AM »
Simon Cowell was at the petrol station near the horse and jockey doing some photo video thing , seen him there around 4.30 .
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 171
Re: LOT OF POLICE ABOUT !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:07:05 AM »
WAS UP NORF TO SEE CHERYL ....
Logged
