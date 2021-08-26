Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 26, 2021, 09:36:28 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: LOT OF POLICE ABOUT !!!  (Read 221 times)
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 212


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 01:43:19 PM »
SADBERGE BISHOPTON CARLTON THAT NECK OF THE WOODS. WILL BE INTERESTING TO SEE WHAT IT'S ABOUT.

VANS, CARS, MOTORBIKES THE WOYKES !!!

HOPE IT ISN'T AN OVERREACTION !!!   oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 153


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:08:28 PM »
I've not heard of any carry-on in those parts!!...

TRAINING EXERCISE MAYBE....
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 212


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:59:50 PM »
NOWT IN THE PAPERS SO FAR.

PROBABLY A CAT STUCK UP A TREE !!!   souey
      🐱
🚓
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 153


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:28:51 AM »
NOTHING TO REPORT FROM MY END

ANYTHING FROM YOUR END PAL?
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 678

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:00:06 AM »
Simon Cowell was at the petrol station near the horse and jockey doing some photo video thing , seen him there around 4.30 .
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 