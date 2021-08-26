Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 26, 2021, 06:47:49 AM
MR & MRS PORKY ON THE MR AND MRS GAME SHOW !!!
Tortured_Mind
Tortured_Mind


Yesterday at 12:26:26 PM
 jc

   https://youtu.be/G4SVMbD_VLk 
Tortured_Mind
Tortured_Mind


Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:32:39 PM
john adair

Just reminds me of sitting as a whole family watching, getting hit with slipper round the ear for making a noise, ahhh happy days!!!


Darren Nicholl

I was 5 in 1979 I simply loved this beautiful romantic love song on the TV programme we only had 3 channels back then sad memories now


HolyDiver73

Back in the day when game shows were a happy family affair,  good natured and friendly.  Now they attack the contestants with rabid dogs or encourage players to stab their opponents in the back with goldenballs and the spirit of fair play has truly gone by the by.  I so miss the 70's and 80's.
headset
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:17:26 PM


STEADY ON NOW!
Tortured_Mind
Tortured_Mind


Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:49:00 PM
 jc

  https://youtu.be/DBZXBO-HRtg :otter:
headset
Reply #4 on: Today at 06:27:13 AM
monkey


I HOPE THIS IS NOT LEADING US SOMEWHERE...

THE MIGHT BE A FEW NERVOUS LURKERS AT THE MOMENT IF THEY THINK U HAVE YOUR ROD OUT! lost
