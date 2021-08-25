Tortured_Mind

john adair

Just reminds me of sitting as a whole family watching, getting hit with slipper round the ear for making a noise, ahhh happy days!!!



Just reminds me of sitting as a whole family watching, getting hit with slipper round the ear for making a noise, ahhh happy days!!!





Darren Nicholl



I was 5 in 1979 I simply loved this beautiful romantic love song on the TV programme we only had 3 channels back then sad memories now





HolyDiver73



Back in the day when game shows were a happy family affair, good natured and friendly. Now they attack the contestants with rabid dogs or encourage players to stab their opponents in the back with goldenballs and the spirit of fair play has truly gone by the by. I so miss the 70's and 80's.