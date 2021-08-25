Welcome,
August 25, 2021, 06:12:43 PM
MR & MRS PORKY ON THE MR AND MRS GAME SHOW !!!
Topic: MR & MRS PORKY ON THE MR AND MRS GAME SHOW !!!
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 207
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
MR & MRS PORKY ON THE MR AND MRS GAME SHOW !!!
https://youtu.be/G4SVMbD_VLk
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 207
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: MR & MRS PORKY ON THE MR AND MRS GAME SHOW !!!
john adair
Just reminds me of sitting as a whole family watching, getting hit with slipper round the ear for making a noise, ahhh happy days!!!
Darren Nicholl
I was 5 in 1979 I simply loved this beautiful romantic love song on the TV programme we only had 3 channels back then sad memories now
HolyDiver73
Back in the day when game shows were a happy family affair, good natured and friendly. Now they attack the contestants with rabid dogs or encourage players to stab their opponents in the back with goldenballs and the spirit of fair play has truly gone by the by. I so miss the 70's and 80's.
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 140
Re: MR & MRS PORKY ON THE MR AND MRS GAME SHOW !!!
STEADY ON NOW!
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 207
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: MR & MRS PORKY ON THE MR AND MRS GAME SHOW !!!
https://youtu.be/DBZXBO-HRtg
