Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 202





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 202JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT MR PORKY MEETS MRS PORKY !!! 🐷 « on: Today at 09:28:44 AM »



HE MEETS UP WITH THE GUYS AND HIS CREW ARE OFF ROUND TOWN ON THE LOOKOUT



MR PORKY IS FEELING WELL RELAXED AND HAPPY AFTER A FEW PINTS AND HAS STARTED LAUGHING AND HAS BECOME A LITTLE UNPREDICTABLE, BUT THATS ANOTHER STORY.



THEY ARRIVE IN A SEMI DARK PACKED PUB WITH MUSIC BLASTING OUT.



THERE HE NOTICES A LARGE GROUP OF SLAGS GIRLS. THE GUYS AND THE GALS. A BIT LIKE GREASE !!!



MR PORKY IS PARTICULARLY TAKEN BY AN AMPLE BLONDE COVERED IN TATTOOS SHE MAKES EYE CONTACT WITH HIM AND OBSERVES HIS TATTOOS TOO



COULD THIS BE LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT ???



THERE IS CERTAINLY SOMETHING IN COMMON. THEY CAN TALK ABOUT EACH OTHERS TATTOOS !!!



ANY ROAD, TO CUT A LONG STORY SHORT THEY ENDED UP GETTING MARRIED AND HAD SOME PIGLETS !!



THE END



MR PORKY IS OUT ON THE TOWN TONIGHT AND FOR SOME UNKNOWN REASON HE WANTS HIS LEG OVER !!!HE MEETS UP WITH THE GUYS AND HIS CREW ARE OFF ROUND TOWN ON THE LOOKOUTMR PORKY IS FEELING WELL RELAXED AND HAPPY AFTER A FEW PINTS AND HAS STARTED LAUGHING AND HAS BECOME A LITTLE UNPREDICTABLE, BUT THATS ANOTHER STORY.THEY ARRIVE IN A SEMI DARK PACKED PUB WITH MUSIC BLASTING OUT.THERE HE NOTICES A LARGE GROUP OFGIRLS. THE GUYS AND THE GALS. A BIT LIKE GREASE !!!MR PORKY IS PARTICULARLY TAKEN BY AN AMPLE BLONDE COVERED IN TATTOOSSHE MAKES EYE CONTACT WITH HIM AND OBSERVES HIS TATTOOS TOOCOULD THIS BE LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT ???THERE IS CERTAINLY SOMETHING IN COMMON. THEY CAN TALK ABOUT EACH OTHERS TATTOOS !!!ANY ROAD, TO CUT A LONG STORY SHORT THEY ENDED UP GETTING MARRIED AND HAD SOME PIGLETS !!THE END Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats