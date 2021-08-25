Welcome,
August 25, 2021, 12:47:53 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
RIP Charlie Watts
Author
Topic: RIP Charlie Watts (Read 101 times)
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 529
RIP Charlie Watts
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:12:17 PM »
80
Didnt think hed be the first to go!!
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 859
Bugger.
Re: RIP Charlie Watts
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 06:23:00 PM »
Fun fact. His real name was Charles. Charlie is short for Charles even though they both contain 7 characters.
Atomic Dog
Offline
Posts: 234
Bow Wow Wow
Re: RIP Charlie Watts
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:36:17 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 06:12:17 PM
80
Didnt think hed be the first to go!!
He wasn't.
🤔
Brian Jones & Ian Stewart are both dead . . .
R.I.P Charlie 🥁
