Author Topic: RIP Charlie Watts  (Read 78 times)
El Capitan
Posts: 45 529


« on: Today at 06:12:17 PM »
80



Didnt think hed be the first to go!!
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 859


Bugger.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:23:00 PM »
Fun fact. His real name was Charles. Charlie is short for Charles even though they both contain 7 characters.
