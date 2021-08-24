Ben G



Water Splash in Scarborough
« on: August 24, 2021, 03:37:44 PM »
https://www.geograph.org.uk/photo/5219963



Had some rare old times there and nearby at Mr Marvels.

Re: Water Splash in Scarborough
« Reply #2 on: August 25, 2021, 10:44:06 PM »
I seem to remember it being shut during a visit one year, because someone had put razor blades in the slides.