Bernie

The Para Olympics « on: August 24, 2021, 10:50:49 AM » Find it hard to get interested in this to be honest.



Will any COBer's be watching? Logged

Minge

Posts: 10 686Superstar Re: The Para Olympics « Reply #1 on: August 24, 2021, 12:20:50 PM » Rather watch dog shit turn white and crumble



Coz ‘Johnny’ the former army corporal who lost one arm and 4 fingers from the other hand can fling a shot put 4 feet we should enjoy watching it .

Not fucking me , he’s shit at it « Last Edit: August 24, 2021, 12:26:22 PM by Minge » Logged

Minge

Posts: 10 686Superstar Re: The Para Olympics « Reply #4 on: August 24, 2021, 12:50:52 PM » Or watching ‘ Cheryl’ do the 24 inches high jump on one leg ..



Yeah great Cheryl well fucking done Logged

Ollyboro



« Reply #5 on: August 24, 2021, 01:00:12 PM » You'd have thought they'd have included a monoped arse kicking contest. Just for the crack like.

Itchy_ring

« Reply #6 on: August 24, 2021, 02:07:34 PM » Probably nearer in spirit to the original ideals but as usual with pretty much everything in today's world over-hyped. Can appreciate the effort but can't say I'll be watching too much of it.

headset

« Reply #7 on: August 25, 2021, 05:13:14 PM »



I DO FIND IT FASCINATING HOW THEY COMPETE IN SOME OF THE EVENTS....



LOOK AT THE TABLE TENNIS PLAYER FROM EYGPT IN THE LINK BELOW...





I KNOW MINGE WAS TAKING THE PISS BUT COME ON YOU'VE GOT TO ADMIRE HOW HE CAN SERVE AND PLAY TABLE TENNIS LIKE HE DOES.... HE IS BETTER THAN ME...





THIS IS HIM PLAYING A TIDDLY WINK...HES AT THIS YEARS COMPETITION



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YersuSsebRY&ab_channel=SounyVine I DON'T GET EXCITED ABOUT IT IN A SPORT-LIKE WAY AND PLAN MY DAY TO WATCH IT..I DO FIND IT FASCINATING HOW THEY COMPETE IN SOME OF THE EVENTS....LOOK AT THE TABLE TENNIS PLAYER FROM EYGPT IN THE LINK BELOW...I KNOW MINGE WAS TAKING THE PISS BUT COME ON YOU'VE GOT TO ADMIRE HOW HE CAN SERVE AND PLAY TABLE TENNIS LIKE HE DOES.... HE IS BETTER THAN ME...THIS IS HIM PLAYING A TIDDLY WINK...HES AT THIS YEARS COMPETITION

MF(c) DOOM

« Reply #8 on: August 26, 2021, 01:11:20 AM » I can't past the different levels of disability competing against each other in the same event. So a fella with a little limp beats a fella sith a massive limp. Table tennis this morning typifies it! Bloke with no arms who has to hold the bat between his teeth is playing blokes with arms!

headset

« Reply #9 on: August 26, 2021, 06:03:46 AM » YES SOME OF THE DISABILITIES DO APPEAR TO GIVE OTHERS A CLEAR ADVANTAGE OVER ANOTHER



IT'S STILL SOME ACHIEVEMENT TO TAKE PART BUT FAR FROM A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD AT TIMES...



Logged

Minge

« Reply #10 on: August 26, 2021, 08:01:40 AM » Nugget throwing would be worth a watch I guess

Robbso

« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:46:22 PM »

Most inspirational thing I’ve ever seen, they put most able bodied people to shame Logged