Rather watch dog shit turn white and crumble Coz ‘Johnny’ the former army corporal who lost one arm and 4 fingers from the other hand can fling a shot put 4 feet we should enjoy watching it . Not fucking me , he’s shit at it

Rather watch dog shit turn white and crumble Coz ‘Johnny’ the former army corporal who lost one arm and 4 fingers from the other hand can fling a shot put 4 feet we should enjoy watching it . Not fucking me , he’s shit at it

Probably nearer in spirit to the original ideals but as usual with pretty much everything in today's world over-hyped. Can appreciate the effort but can't say I'll be watching too much of it.