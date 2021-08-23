Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Jordan/Katie Price  (Read 2457 times)
Bernie
« on: August 23, 2021, 03:43:38 PM »
She has some drama in her life that lass.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-9918881/Katie-Price-attacked-rushed-hospital-eye-injuyr.html
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #1 on: August 23, 2021, 05:46:54 PM »
Wouldnt surprise me if she goads her fellas to the point of them hitting her or walking out. Have to say I have never hit a woman - nor would I.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: August 23, 2021, 06:06:37 PM »
From what I've seen and read I'm sure she is hard work but you walk away rather than start hitting, no excuse, too many lowlifes claiming they are provoked.
Rutters
« Reply #3 on: August 23, 2021, 06:51:59 PM »
https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/lifestyle/relationships/women-more-aggressive-and-controlling-than-men-study-finds/news-story/77d320f47a990b8db9ddea5fa6e81a47
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #4 on: August 23, 2021, 07:00:29 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on August 23, 2021, 06:51:59 PM
https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/lifestyle/relationships/women-more-aggressive-and-controlling-than-men-study-finds/news-story/77d320f47a990b8db9ddea5fa6e81a47

An Incel says what?
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 344

Infant Herpes


« Reply #5 on: August 23, 2021, 07:41:57 PM »
As soon as she put Big Harvey away, I said this would fucking happen. Better than any rottweiler. Had Harv been home the cunt would have lost a chunk of  leg.
I know where you live
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: August 23, 2021, 07:44:35 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on August 23, 2021, 07:00:29 PM
Quote from: Rutters on August 23, 2021, 06:51:59 PM
https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/lifestyle/relationships/women-more-aggressive-and-controlling-than-men-study-finds/news-story/77d320f47a990b8db9ddea5fa6e81a47

An Incel says what?


 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Rutters
« Reply #7 on: August 23, 2021, 07:52:07 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on August 23, 2021, 06:51:59 PM
Quote from: Rutters on August 23, 2021, 06:51:59 PM
https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/lifestyle/relationships/women-more-aggressive-and-controlling-than-men-study-finds/news-story/77d320f47a990b8db9ddea5fa6e81a47

An Incel says what?

I think calling Dr Elizabeth Bates an 'Incel' is a little prejudicial.

Stick to the cute animal pictures champ, it's for the best.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #8 on: August 23, 2021, 08:04:34 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on August 23, 2021, 07:52:07 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on August 23, 2021, 07:00:29 PM
Quote from: Rutters on August 23, 2021, 06:51:59 PM
https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/lifestyle/relationships/women-more-aggressive-and-controlling-than-men-study-finds/news-story/77d320f47a990b8db9ddea5fa6e81a47

An Incel says what?

I think calling Dr Elizabeth Bates an 'Incel' is a little prejudicial.

Stick to the cute animal pictures champ, it's for the best.

Mate, no.
Rutters
« Reply #9 on: August 23, 2021, 10:02:08 PM »
Go on.. give us a quick koala pic.
headset
« Reply #10 on: August 25, 2021, 05:15:14 AM »
I AGREE WITH THOSE ABOVE ...I BET SHE DOESN'T HALF WORK HER TICKET WITH MEN

I WOULDNT CRACK A WOMAN BUT IN THE SAME BREATH I WOULD NOT GO ANYWHERE NEAR HER OR START A RELATIONSHIP WITH HER....

SHE IS A FUCKED UP MESS...LOOK AT HER STRAIGHT INTO THE PAPERS WITH IT ALL......

THE FACT SHE HAS KIDS TO EVERY TOM DICK AND HARRY TELLS U SHE IS FUCKING TOXIC

HER AND THAT'S JUST HER FANNY!

https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/15957256/katie-price-engagement-ring-police/
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #11 on: August 25, 2021, 09:15:08 AM »
HE MUST BE ALRIGHT. I MEAN HE TICKS ALL THE BOXES. GOOD LUCKUN, WORKS OUT, HAS THE TATTOOS !!!   

IF THAT'S WHAT WOMEN WANT WELL THAT'S THEIR CHOICE !!!   
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
« Reply #12 on: August 25, 2021, 09:26:45 AM »
YEH BUT DOES HE HAVE A

BIG BRAIN, BIG WAD AND A BIG COCK! mcl
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #13 on: August 25, 2021, 09:34:36 AM »
 mick                 
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #14 on: August 25, 2021, 10:34:54 AM »
Frankly she does have success at a lot of things she tackles unfortunately. With men? A disaster perhaps like attracts like.
headset
« Reply #15 on: August 26, 2021, 07:07:07 AM »
IN OTHER WORDS......HE WILL BE BACK RIDING THE ARSE OFF HER SOON....

THE BIGGEST LOAD OF BULLSHIT GOING...

YOU CANT STAND IN COURT BUT YOU CAN SIT AND TELL THE PAPERS THE FULL STORY AND OFFER PICTURES.....NO DOUBT FOR A FEW QUID AS WELL

IT'S AN EMBARRASSMENT FOR OTHER DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CASES....

https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/15967539/katie-price-mentally-fragile-court-assault/
Itchy_ring
« Reply #16 on: August 26, 2021, 09:55:27 AM »
Quote from: headset on August 26, 2021, 07:07:07 AM
IN OTHER WORDS......HE WILL BE BACK RIDING THE ARSE OFF HER SOON....

THE BIGGEST LOAD OF BULLSHIT GOING...

YOU CANT STAND IN COURT BUT YOU CAN SIT AND TELL THE PAPERS THE FULL STORY AND OFFER PICTURES.....NO DOUBT FOR A FEW QUID AS WELL

IT'S AN EMBARRASSMENT FOR OTHER DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CASES....

https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/15967539/katie-price-mentally-fragile-court-assault/

The sympathy I have for her as for any one male or female getting battered off a partner will disappear if she doesn't go to court.

I know a lot of cases collapse because the victim doesn't want to give evidence for lots of different reasons but if you can tell of your shock and horror of it all to the papers there's zero reason not to do it in court
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #17 on: August 26, 2021, 10:04:41 AM »
Fanny like a wizards sleeve.
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
« Reply #18 on: August 26, 2021, 10:45:57 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on August 26, 2021, 10:04:41 AM
Fanny like a wizards sleeve.

Would have gone there in a second if I got the chance when she was in her 20s but shes ruined from all the cosmetic surgery
MikeFrench
« Reply #19 on: August 26, 2021, 11:57:38 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on August 26, 2021, 10:45:57 AM
Quote from: Ben G on August 26, 2021, 10:04:41 AM
Fanny like a wizards sleeve.

Would have gone there in a second if I got the chance when she was in her 20s but shes ruined from all the cosmetic surgery












Cosmetic Surgery   souey

What about the pasting her fannies taken over the year's it's been battered more times than a  Door
Itchy_ring
« Reply #20 on: August 26, 2021, 01:57:07 PM »
Quote from: MikeFrench on August 26, 2021, 11:57:38 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on August 26, 2021, 10:45:57 AM
Quote from: Ben G on August 26, 2021, 10:04:41 AM
Fanny like a wizards sleeve.

Would have gone there in a second if I got the chance when she was in her 20s but shes ruined from all the cosmetic surgery












Cosmetic Surgery   souey

What about the pasting her fannies taken over the year's it's been battered more times than a  Door

Pretty sure I read ages ago that shed had the old flaps tighten up    mick  Sure a man with your attributes doesnt need to worry anyway   
MikeFrench
« Reply #21 on: August 26, 2021, 02:11:14 PM »
If her clout has had to be sewn up it must have been smashed in more times than a door on a army training ground  klins

I wouldn't load my 12 inch slab  into it  :unlike:
headset
« Reply #22 on: September 04, 2021, 05:32:31 AM »
I THINK WE ALL KNEW HE 'D SOON BE BACK IN THE SACK WITH HER......

THE MEDIA NEED TO DO A MEDIA BLACKOUT ON HER....
AND HIT HER IN THE POCKET WHERE IT HURTS HER THE DIRTY BIKE SHE IS....

THEY SHOULD DO IT OUT OF RESPECT FOR GENUINE DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CASES....
OF WHICH I DOUBT VERY MUCH SHE IS ONE...

SHE WILL HAVE A FANNY LIKE A WINDSOCK

https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/16038095/katie-price-pictured-fiance-carl-woods-after-alleged-assault/
headset
« Reply #23 on: September 07, 2021, 02:44:52 PM »
A TWIST IN THE MENTIONED CASE AS THE BOYFRIEND SPEAKS OUT......

LET'S SEE WHERE THIS ONE ENDS UP......

WILL HE ACCUSE HER OF TWATTING HERSELF - TO GET HIM INTO BOTHER - NAUGHTY SHIT IF THAT'S GONE ON....

FOR NOW, HE CLAIMS NOT TO HAVE TOUCHED HER

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9965767/I-never-hurt-Katie-Prices-fianc-Carl-Woods-denies-hitting-her.html?ito=push-notification&ci=cs9TqlVe7F&cri=aXtXkVfjWt&si=37293029&xi=5d39a04d-1a62-4fb4-b697-cf39dc23f93c&ai=9965767
headset
« Reply #24 on: September 23, 2021, 06:41:02 AM »
THE IS A RAT OFF HERE SOMEWHERE....

SHE SOON WENT TO THE PAPER TO SAY SHE WAS BATTERED BY SOMEONE...

IF IT WASN'T HIM .....

GET THE CUNT WHO DONE IT NAMED ..... SO OTHER WOMEN CAN KEEP AWAY FROM HIM...


I SMELL A BIG RAT HERE!!!

https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/16214099/katie-price-flees-turkey-carl-woods-holiday
Bernie
« Reply #25 on: September 23, 2021, 09:22:08 AM »
Very odd.....so if if wasn't her partner, who was the bloke arrested for twatting her in her own home at 1am?

 
headset
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 03:49:13 PM »
NOW IN HOSPITAL AFTER A CRASH -CAUGHT PISSED UP AGAIN DRIVING WHILST BANNED-

SHE NEEDS A BIT OF JAIL TO CALM HER DOWN - THE DIRTY DANGEROUS SLAG SHE IS -

SHE WILL END UP LEAVING THEM KIDS WITHOUT A MOTHER THE WAY SHE CARRIES ON...



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10037607/Katie-Price-hospitalised-arrested-alleged-drink-drive-crash.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 04:59:11 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 03:49:13 PM
NOW IN HOSPITAL AFTER A CRASH -CAUGHT PISSED UP AGAIN DRIVING WHILST BANNED-

SHE NEEDS A BIT OF JAIL TO CALM HER DOWN - THE DIRTY DANGEROUS SLAG SHE IS -

SHE WILL END UP LEAVING THEM KIDS WITHOUT A MOTHER THE WAY SHE CARRIES ON...



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10037607/Katie-Price-hospitalised-arrested-alleged-drink-drive-crash.

I'm guessing her being pissed up is where the whole getting hit story is heading too
Itchy_ring
« Reply #28 on: Today at 04:00:57 PM »
Been to court already today and pleaded guilty to DD, no insurance and driving while disqualification.  Sentence deferred so she can go to rehab, hope it sorts her out and isn't just a stunt to avoid jail!
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #29 on: Today at 07:20:47 PM »
Few years back I was living in Eastbourne for a while. Went out one night and a hairdressers just off the main Street had a load of Range Rovers outside and had put up hazard tape from them to the shop front. Carried onto pub and thought no more about. Next day one of the locals told me it was Jordan and I remarked that she reportedly lived somewhere near Brighton, so firstly I would've thought she'd get it done at the big home she was always showing off and if not why not go local instead of coming all the way to Eastbourne? Reply was basically she'd ran out of people who'd go to her home to do it and was moving along the south coast hairdresser by hairdresser as she kept on getting refused service due to her behaviour! She lasted one session at said hairdressers who replied to local press that they didn't care how much money she had, no amount would be enough!

To be honest a feel a bit sorry the lass, no doubt been badly advised by lots of people who made a tidy sum from her before fecking off. The ones I really feel sorry for are the kids as I don't think this is a tale that will end well!
Itchy_ring
« Reply #30 on: Today at 10:35:35 PM »
She doesn't appear to have been given much help from her management or family over the years, must have generated millions which is all gone, just another fame hungry idiot who got used.
