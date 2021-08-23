Bernie

Posts: 7 194 Jordan/Katie Price « on: August 23, 2021, 03:43:38 PM »



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-9918881/Katie-Price-attacked-rushed-hospital-eye-injuyr.html



She has some drama in her life that lass. Logged

Holgateoldskool

Posts: 1 846 Re: Jordan/Katie Price « Reply #1 on: August 23, 2021, 05:46:54 PM » Wouldnt surprise me if she goads her fellas to the point of them hitting her or walking out. Have to say I have never hit a woman - nor would I.

Itchy_ring

Posts: 2 878 Re: Jordan/Katie Price « Reply #2 on: August 23, 2021, 06:06:37 PM » From what I've seen and read I'm sure she is hard work but you walk away rather than start hitting, no excuse, too many lowlifes claiming they are provoked.

Ollyboro



Infant Herpes





Posts: 344Infant Herpes Re: Jordan/Katie Price « Reply #5 on: August 23, 2021, 07:41:57 PM » As soon as she put Big Harvey away, I said this would fucking happen. Better than any rottweiler. Had Harv been home the cunt would have lost a chunk of leg.

headset

Posts: 2 636 Re: Jordan/Katie Price « Reply #10 on: August 25, 2021, 05:15:14 AM »



I WOULDNT CRACK A WOMAN BUT IN THE SAME BREATH I WOULD NOT GO ANYWHERE NEAR HER OR START A RELATIONSHIP WITH HER....



SHE IS A FUCKED UP MESS...LOOK AT HER STRAIGHT INTO THE PAPERS WITH IT ALL......



THE FACT SHE HAS KIDS TO EVERY TOM DICK AND HARRY TELLS U SHE IS FUCKING TOXIC



HER AND THAT'S JUST HER FANNY!



https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/15957256/katie-price-engagement-ring-police/ I AGREE WITH THOSE ABOVE ...I BET SHE DOESN'T HALF WORK HER TICKET WITH MENI WOULDNT CRACK A WOMAN BUT IN THE SAME BREATH I WOULD NOT GO ANYWHERE NEAR HER OR START A RELATIONSHIP WITH HER....SHE IS A FUCKED UP MESS...LOOK AT HER STRAIGHT INTO THE PAPERS WITH IT ALL......THE FACT SHE HAS KIDS TO EVERY TOM DICK AND HARRY TELLS U SHE IS FUCKING TOXICHER AND THAT'S JUST HER FANNY! « Last Edit: August 25, 2021, 05:28:13 AM by headset » Logged

Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 436JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: Jordan/Katie Price « Reply #11 on: August 25, 2021, 09:15:08 AM »



IF THAT'S WHAT WOMEN WANT WELL THAT'S THEIR CHOICE !!!



HE MUST BE ALRIGHT. I MEAN HE TICKS ALL THE BOXES. GOOD LUCKUN, WORKS OUT, HAS THE TATTOOS !!!IF THAT'S WHAT WOMEN WANT WELL THAT'S THEIR CHOICE !!!

headset

Posts: 2 636 Re: Jordan/Katie Price « Reply #12 on: August 25, 2021, 09:26:45 AM »



BIG BRAIN, BIG WAD AND A BIG COCK!



YEH BUT DOES HE HAVE ABIG BRAIN, BIG WAD AND A BIG COCK! Logged

Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 436JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: Jordan/Katie Price « Reply #13 on: August 25, 2021, 09:34:36 AM »

Holgateoldskool

Posts: 1 846 Re: Jordan/Katie Price « Reply #14 on: August 25, 2021, 10:34:54 AM » Frankly she does have success at a lot of things she tackles unfortunately. With men? A disaster perhaps like attracts like .

headset

Posts: 2 636 Re: Jordan/Katie Price « Reply #15 on: August 26, 2021, 07:07:07 AM »



THE BIGGEST LOAD OF BULLSHIT GOING...



YOU CANT STAND IN COURT BUT YOU CAN SIT AND TELL THE PAPERS THE FULL STORY AND OFFER PICTURES.....NO DOUBT FOR A FEW QUID AS WELL



IT'S AN EMBARRASSMENT FOR OTHER DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CASES....



https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/15967539/katie-price-mentally-fragile-court-assault/ IN OTHER WORDS......HE WILL BE BACK RIDING THE ARSE OFF HER SOON....THE BIGGEST LOAD OF BULLSHIT GOING...YOU CANT STAND IN COURT BUT YOU CAN SIT AND TELL THE PAPERS THE FULL STORY AND OFFER PICTURES.....NO DOUBT FOR A FEW QUID AS WELLIT'S AN EMBARRASSMENT FOR OTHER DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CASES.... Logged

Itchy_ring

The sympathy I have for her as for any one male or female getting battered off a partner will disappear if she doesn't go to court.



The sympathy I have for her as for any one male or female getting battered off a partner will disappear if she doesn't go to court.

I know a lot of cases collapse because the victim doesn't want to give evidence for lots of different reasons but if you can tell of your shock and horror of it all to the papers there's zero reason not to do it in court

MikeFrench Guest

Cosmetic Surgery



What about the pasting her fannies taken over the year's it's been battered more times than a Door

MikeFrench Guest

Re: Jordan/Katie Price « Reply #21 on: August 26, 2021, 02:11:14 PM »



I wouldn't load my 12 inch slab into it If her clout has had to be sewn up it must have been smashed in more times than a door on a army training groundI wouldn't load my 12 inch slab into it Logged

headset

Posts: 2 636 Re: Jordan/Katie Price « Reply #22 on: September 04, 2021, 05:32:31 AM »



THE MEDIA NEED TO DO A MEDIA BLACKOUT ON HER....

AND HIT HER IN THE POCKET WHERE IT HURTS HER THE DIRTY BIKE SHE IS....



THEY SHOULD DO IT OUT OF RESPECT FOR GENUINE DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CASES....

OF WHICH I DOUBT VERY MUCH SHE IS ONE...



SHE WILL HAVE A FANNY LIKE A WINDSOCK



https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/16038095/katie-price-pictured-fiance-carl-woods-after-alleged-assault/



I THINK WE ALL KNEW HE 'D SOON BE BACK IN THE SACK WITH HER......THE MEDIA NEED TO DO A MEDIA BLACKOUT ON HER....AND HIT HER IN THE POCKET WHERE IT HURTS HER THE DIRTY BIKE SHE IS....THEY SHOULD DO IT OUT OF RESPECT FOR GENUINE DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CASES....OF WHICH I DOUBT VERY MUCH SHE IS ONE...SHE WILL HAVE A FANNY LIKE A WINDSOCK Logged

headset

Posts: 2 636 Re: Jordan/Katie Price « Reply #23 on: September 07, 2021, 02:44:52 PM »



LET'S SEE WHERE THIS ONE ENDS UP......



WILL HE ACCUSE HER OF TWATTING HERSELF - TO GET HIM INTO BOTHER - NAUGHTY SHIT IF THAT'S GONE ON....



FOR NOW, HE CLAIMS NOT TO HAVE TOUCHED HER



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9965767/I-never-hurt-Katie-Prices-fianc-Carl-Woods-denies-hitting-her.html?ito=push-notification&ci=cs9TqlVe7F&cri=aXtXkVfjWt&si=37293029&xi=5d39a04d-1a62-4fb4-b697-cf39dc23f93c&ai=9965767 A TWIST IN THE MENTIONED CASE AS THE BOYFRIEND SPEAKS OUT......LET'S SEE WHERE THIS ONE ENDS UP......WILL HE ACCUSE HER OF TWATTING HERSELF - TO GET HIM INTO BOTHER - NAUGHTY SHIT IF THAT'S GONE ON....FOR NOW, HE CLAIMS NOT TO HAVE TOUCHED HER Logged

headset

Posts: 2 636 Re: Jordan/Katie Price « Reply #24 on: September 23, 2021, 06:41:02 AM »



SHE SOON WENT TO THE PAPER TO SAY SHE WAS BATTERED BY SOMEONE...



IF IT WASN'T HIM .....



GET THE CUNT WHO DONE IT NAMED ..... SO OTHER WOMEN CAN KEEP AWAY FROM HIM...





I SMELL A BIG RAT HERE!!!



https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/16214099/katie-price-flees-turkey-carl-woods-holiday THE IS A RAT OFF HERE SOMEWHERE....SHE SOON WENT TO THE PAPER TO SAY SHE WAS BATTERED BY SOMEONE...IF IT WASN'T HIM .....GET THE CUNT WHO DONE IT NAMED ..... SO OTHER WOMEN CAN KEEP AWAY FROM HIM...I SMELL A BIG RAT HERE!!! Logged

Bernie

Posts: 7 194 Re: Jordan/Katie Price « Reply #25 on: September 23, 2021, 09:22:08 AM »



Very odd.....so if if wasn't her partner, who was the bloke arrested for twatting her in her own home at 1am? Logged

headset

Posts: 2 636 Re: Jordan/Katie Price « Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 03:49:13 PM »



SHE NEEDS A BIT OF JAIL TO CALM HER DOWN - THE DIRTY DANGEROUS SLAG SHE IS -



SHE WILL END UP LEAVING THEM KIDS WITHOUT A MOTHER THE WAY SHE CARRIES ON...







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10037607/Katie-Price-hospitalised-arrested-alleged-drink-drive-crash. NOW IN HOSPITAL AFTER A CRASH -CAUGHT PISSED UP AGAIN DRIVING WHILST BANNED-SHE NEEDS A BIT OF JAIL TO CALM HER DOWN - THE DIRTY DANGEROUS SLAG SHE IS -SHE WILL END UP LEAVING THEM KIDS WITHOUT A MOTHER THE WAY SHE CARRIES ON... Logged

Itchy_ring

I'm guessing her being pissed up is where the whole getting hit story is heading too

Itchy_ring

Posts: 2 878 Re: Jordan/Katie Price « Reply #28 on: Today at 04:00:57 PM » Been to court already today and pleaded guilty to DD, no insurance and driving while disqualification. Sentence deferred so she can go to rehab, hope it sorts her out and isn't just a stunt to avoid jail!

Squarewheelbike

Posts: 7 064 Re: Jordan/Katie Price « Reply #29 on: Today at 07:20:47 PM » Few years back I was living in Eastbourne for a while. Went out one night and a hairdressers just off the main Street had a load of Range Rovers outside and had put up hazard tape from them to the shop front. Carried onto pub and thought no more about. Next day one of the locals told me it was Jordan and I remarked that she reportedly lived somewhere near Brighton, so firstly I would've thought she'd get it done at the big home she was always showing off and if not why not go local instead of coming all the way to Eastbourne? Reply was basically she'd ran out of people who'd go to her home to do it and was moving along the south coast hairdresser by hairdresser as she kept on getting refused service due to her behaviour! She lasted one session at said hairdressers who replied to local press that they didn't care how much money she had, no amount would be enough!

To be honest a feel a bit sorry the lass, no doubt been badly advised by lots of people who made a tidy sum from her before fecking off. The ones I really feel sorry for are the kids as I don't think this is a tale that will end well!



To be honest a feel a bit sorry the lass, no doubt been badly advised by lots of people who made a tidy sum from her before fecking off. The ones I really feel sorry for are the kids as I don't think this is a tale that will end well! Logged