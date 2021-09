Bernie

Posts: 7 137 Jordan/Katie Price « on: August 23, 2021, 03:43:38 PM »



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-9918881/Katie-Price-attacked-rushed-hospital-eye-injuyr.html



She has some drama in her life that lass. Logged

Holgateoldskool

Posts: 1 841 Re: Jordan/Katie Price « Reply #1 on: August 23, 2021, 05:46:54 PM » Wouldn't surprise me if she goads her fellas to the point of them hitting her or walking out. Have to say I have never hit a woman - nor would I. Logged

Itchy_ring

Posts: 2 840 Re: Jordan/Katie Price « Reply #2 on: August 23, 2021, 06:06:37 PM » From what I've seen and read I'm sure she is hard work but you walk away rather than start hitting, no excuse, too many lowlifes claiming they are provoked. Logged

Ollyboro



Infant Herpes





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 337Infant Herpes Re: Jordan/Katie Price « Reply #5 on: August 23, 2021, 07:41:57 PM » As soon as she put Big Harvey away, I said this would fucking happen. Better than any rottweiler. Had Harv been home the cunt would have lost a chunk of leg. Logged

headset

Posts: 2 302 Re: Jordan/Katie Price « Reply #10 on: August 25, 2021, 05:15:14 AM »



I WOULDNT CRACK A WOMAN BUT IN THE SAME BREATH I WOULD NOT GO ANYWHERE NEAR HER OR START A RELATIONSHIP WITH HER....



SHE IS A FUCKED UP MESS...LOOK AT HER STRAIGHT INTO THE PAPERS WITH IT ALL......



THE FACT SHE HAS KIDS TO EVERY TOM DICK AND HARRY TELLS U SHE IS FUCKING TOXIC



HER AND THAT'S JUST HER FANNY!



https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/15957256/katie-price-engagement-ring-police/ I AGREE WITH THOSE ABOVE ...I BET SHE DOESN'T HALF WORK HER TICKET WITH MENI WOULDNT CRACK A WOMAN BUT IN THE SAME BREATH I WOULD NOT GO ANYWHERE NEAR HER OR START A RELATIONSHIP WITH HER....SHE IS A FUCKED UP MESS...LOOK AT HER STRAIGHT INTO THE PAPERS WITH IT ALL......THE FACT SHE HAS KIDS TO EVERY TOM DICK AND HARRY TELLS U SHE IS FUCKING TOXICHER AND THAT'S JUST HER FANNY! « Last Edit: August 25, 2021, 05:28:13 AM by headset » Logged

Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 273JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: Jordan/Katie Price « Reply #11 on: August 25, 2021, 09:15:08 AM »



IF THAT'S WHAT WOMEN WANT WELL THAT'S THEIR CHOICE !!!



HE MUST BE ALRIGHT. I MEAN HE TICKS ALL THE BOXES. GOOD LUCKUN, WORKS OUT, HAS THE TATTOOS !!!IF THAT'S WHAT WOMEN WANT WELL THAT'S THEIR CHOICE !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Posts: 2 302 Re: Jordan/Katie Price « Reply #12 on: August 25, 2021, 09:26:45 AM »



BIG BRAIN, BIG WAD AND A BIG COCK!



YEH BUT DOES HE HAVE ABIG BRAIN, BIG WAD AND A BIG COCK! Logged

Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 273JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: Jordan/Katie Price « Reply #13 on: August 25, 2021, 09:34:36 AM » Logged

Holgateoldskool

Posts: 1 841 Re: Jordan/Katie Price « Reply #14 on: August 25, 2021, 10:34:54 AM » Frankly she does have success at a lot of things she tackles unfortunately. With men? A disaster perhaps like attracts like…. Logged

headset

Posts: 2 302 Re: Jordan/Katie Price « Reply #15 on: August 26, 2021, 07:07:07 AM »



THE BIGGEST LOAD OF BULLSHIT GOING...



YOU CANT STAND IN COURT BUT YOU CAN SIT AND TELL THE PAPERS THE FULL STORY AND OFFER PICTURES.....NO DOUBT FOR A FEW QUID AS WELL



IT'S AN EMBARRASSMENT FOR OTHER DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CASES....



https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/15967539/katie-price-mentally-fragile-court-assault/ IN OTHER WORDS......HE WILL BE BACK RIDING THE ARSE OFF HER SOON....THE BIGGEST LOAD OF BULLSHIT GOING...YOU CANT STAND IN COURT BUT YOU CAN SIT AND TELL THE PAPERS THE FULL STORY AND OFFER PICTURES.....NO DOUBT FOR A FEW QUID AS WELLIT'S AN EMBARRASSMENT FOR OTHER DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CASES.... Logged

Itchy_ring

Posts: 2 840 Re: Jordan/Katie Price « Reply #16 on: August 26, 2021, 09:55:27 AM »



THE BIGGEST LOAD OF BULLSHIT GOING...



YOU CANT STAND IN COURT BUT YOU CAN SIT AND TELL THE PAPERS THE FULL STORY AND OFFER PICTURES.....NO DOUBT FOR A FEW QUID AS WELL



IT'S AN EMBARRASSMENT FOR OTHER DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CASES....



https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/15967539/katie-price-mentally-fragile-court-assault/

IN OTHER WORDS......HE WILL BE BACK RIDING THE ARSE OFF HER SOON....THE BIGGEST LOAD OF BULLSHIT GOING...YOU CANT STAND IN COURT BUT YOU CAN SIT AND TELL THE PAPERS THE FULL STORY AND OFFER PICTURES.....NO DOUBT FOR A FEW QUID AS WELLIT'S AN EMBARRASSMENT FOR OTHER DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CASES....

The sympathy I have for her as for any one male or female getting battered off a partner will disappear if she doesn't go to court.



I know a lot of cases collapse because the victim doesn't want to give evidence for lots of different reasons but if you can tell of your shock and horror of it all to the papers there's zero reason not to do it in court The sympathy I have for her as for any one male or female getting battered off a partner will disappear if she doesn't go to court.I know a lot of cases collapse because the victim doesn't want to give evidence for lots of different reasons but if you can tell of your shock and horror of it all to the papers there's zero reason not to do it in court « Last Edit: August 26, 2021, 10:43:15 AM by Itchy_ring » Logged

MikeFrench Guest

Re: Jordan/Katie Price « Reply #19 on: August 26, 2021, 11:57:38 AM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on August 26, 2021, 10:45:57 AM Quote from: Ben G on August 26, 2021, 10:04:41 AM Fanny like a wizard’s sleeve.



Would have gone there in a second if I got the chance when she was in her 20s but she’s ruined from all the cosmetic surgery

Would have gone there in a second if I got the chance when she was in her 20s but she’s ruined from all the cosmetic surgery























Cosmetic Surgery



What about the pasting her fannies taken over the year's it's been battered more times than a Door Cosmetic SurgeryWhat about the pasting her fannies taken over the year's it's been battered more times than aDoor Logged

MikeFrench Guest

Re: Jordan/Katie Price « Reply #21 on: August 26, 2021, 02:11:14 PM »



I wouldn't load my 12 inch slab into it If her clout has had to be sewn up it must have been smashed in more times than a door on a army training groundI wouldn't load my 12 inch slab into it Logged