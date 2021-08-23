Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 26, 2021, 02:25:50 PM
Author Topic: Jordan/Katie Price  (Read 792 times)
Bernie
« on: August 23, 2021, 03:43:38 PM »
She has some drama in her life that lass.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-9918881/Katie-Price-attacked-rushed-hospital-eye-injuyr.html
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #1 on: August 23, 2021, 05:46:54 PM »
Wouldnt surprise me if she goads her fellas to the point of them hitting her or walking out. Have to say I have never hit a woman - nor would I.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: August 23, 2021, 06:06:37 PM »
From what I've seen and read I'm sure she is hard work but you walk away rather than start hitting, no excuse, too many lowlifes claiming they are provoked.
Rutters
« Reply #3 on: August 23, 2021, 06:51:59 PM »
https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/lifestyle/relationships/women-more-aggressive-and-controlling-than-men-study-finds/news-story/77d320f47a990b8db9ddea5fa6e81a47
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #4 on: August 23, 2021, 07:00:29 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on August 23, 2021, 06:51:59 PM
https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/lifestyle/relationships/women-more-aggressive-and-controlling-than-men-study-finds/news-story/77d320f47a990b8db9ddea5fa6e81a47

An Incel says what?
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #5 on: August 23, 2021, 07:41:57 PM »
As soon as she put Big Harvey away, I said this would fucking happen. Better than any rottweiler. Had Harv been home the cunt would have lost a chunk of  leg.
I know where you live
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: August 23, 2021, 07:44:35 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on August 23, 2021, 07:00:29 PM
Quote from: Rutters on August 23, 2021, 06:51:59 PM
https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/lifestyle/relationships/women-more-aggressive-and-controlling-than-men-study-finds/news-story/77d320f47a990b8db9ddea5fa6e81a47

An Incel says what?


 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Rutters
« Reply #7 on: August 23, 2021, 07:52:07 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on August 23, 2021, 07:00:29 PM
Quote from: Rutters on August 23, 2021, 06:51:59 PM
https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/lifestyle/relationships/women-more-aggressive-and-controlling-than-men-study-finds/news-story/77d320f47a990b8db9ddea5fa6e81a47

An Incel says what?

I think calling Dr Elizabeth Bates an 'Incel' is a little prejudicial.

Stick to the cute animal pictures champ, it's for the best.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #8 on: August 23, 2021, 08:04:34 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on August 23, 2021, 07:52:07 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on August 23, 2021, 07:00:29 PM
Quote from: Rutters on August 23, 2021, 06:51:59 PM
https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/lifestyle/relationships/women-more-aggressive-and-controlling-than-men-study-finds/news-story/77d320f47a990b8db9ddea5fa6e81a47

An Incel says what?

I think calling Dr Elizabeth Bates an 'Incel' is a little prejudicial.

Stick to the cute animal pictures champ, it's for the best.

Mate, no.
Rutters
« Reply #9 on: August 23, 2021, 10:02:08 PM »
Go on.. give us a quick koala pic.
headset
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:15:14 AM »
I AGREE WITH THOSE ABOVE ...I BET SHE DOESN'T HALF WORK HER TICKET WITH MEN

I WOULDNT CRACK A WOMAN BUT IN THE SAME BREATH I WOULD NOT GO ANYWHERE NEAR HER OR START A RELATIONSHIP WITH HER....

SHE IS A FUCKED UP MESS...LOOK AT HER STRAIGHT INTO THE PAPERS WITH IT ALL......

THE FACT SHE HAS KIDS TO EVERY TOM DICK AND HARRY TELLS U SHE IS FUCKING TOXIC

HER AND THAT'S JUST HER FANNY!

https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/15957256/katie-price-engagement-ring-police/
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:28:13 AM by headset » Logged
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:15:08 AM »
HE MUST BE ALRIGHT. I MEAN HE TICKS ALL THE BOXES. GOOD LUCKUN, WORKS OUT, HAS THE TATTOOS !!!   

IF THAT'S WHAT WOMEN WANT WELL THAT'S THEIR CHOICE !!!   
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:26:45 AM »
YEH BUT DOES HE HAVE A

BIG BRAIN, BIG WAD AND A BIG COCK! mcl
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:34:36 AM »
 mick                 
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:34:54 AM »
Frankly she does have success at a lot of things she tackles unfortunately. With men? A disaster perhaps like attracts like.
headset
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:07:07 AM »
IN OTHER WORDS......HE WILL BE BACK RIDING THE ARSE OFF HER SOON....

THE BIGGEST LOAD OF BULLSHIT GOING...

YOU CANT STAND IN COURT BUT YOU CAN SIT AND TELL THE PAPERS THE FULL STORY AND OFFER PICTURES.....NO DOUBT FOR A FEW QUID AS WELL

IT'S AN EMBARRASSMENT FOR OTHER DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CASES....

https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/15967539/katie-price-mentally-fragile-court-assault/
Itchy_ring
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:55:27 AM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 07:07:07 AM
IN OTHER WORDS......HE WILL BE BACK RIDING THE ARSE OFF HER SOON....

THE BIGGEST LOAD OF BULLSHIT GOING...

YOU CANT STAND IN COURT BUT YOU CAN SIT AND TELL THE PAPERS THE FULL STORY AND OFFER PICTURES.....NO DOUBT FOR A FEW QUID AS WELL

IT'S AN EMBARRASSMENT FOR OTHER DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CASES....

https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/15967539/katie-price-mentally-fragile-court-assault/

The sympathy I have for her as for any one male or female getting battered off a partner will disappear if she doesn't go to court.

I know a lot of cases collapse because the victim doesn't want to give evidence for lots of different reasons but if you can tell of your shock and horror of it all to the papers there's zero reason not to do it in court
« Last Edit: Today at 10:43:15 AM by Itchy_ring » Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:04:41 AM »
Fanny like a wizards sleeve.
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:45:57 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 10:04:41 AM
Fanny like a wizards sleeve.

Would have gone there in a second if I got the chance when she was in her 20s but shes ruined from all the cosmetic surgery
MikeFrench
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:57:38 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:45:57 AM
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 10:04:41 AM
Fanny like a wizards sleeve.

Would have gone there in a second if I got the chance when she was in her 20s but shes ruined from all the cosmetic surgery












Cosmetic Surgery   souey

What about the pasting her fannies taken over the year's it's been battered more times than a  Door
Itchy_ring
« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:57:07 PM »
Quote from: MikeFrench on Today at 11:57:38 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:45:57 AM
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 10:04:41 AM
Fanny like a wizards sleeve.

Would have gone there in a second if I got the chance when she was in her 20s but shes ruined from all the cosmetic surgery












Cosmetic Surgery   souey

What about the pasting her fannies taken over the year's it's been battered more times than a  Door

Pretty sure I read ages ago that shed had the old flaps tighten up    mick  Sure a man with your attributes doesnt need to worry anyway   
MikeFrench
« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:11:14 PM »
If her clout has had to be sewn up it must have been smashed in more times than a door on a army training ground  klins

I wouldn't load my 12 inch slab  into it  :unlike:
