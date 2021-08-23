Welcome,
August 25, 2021, 11:53:18 AM
Jordan/Katie Price
Author
Topic: Jordan/Katie Price (Read 573 times)
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 133
Jordan/Katie Price
«
on:
August 23, 2021, 03:43:38 PM »
She has some drama in her life that lass.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-9918881/Katie-Price-attacked-rushed-hospital-eye-injuyr.html
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 841
Re: Jordan/Katie Price
«
Reply #1 on:
August 23, 2021, 05:46:54 PM »
Wouldnt surprise me if she goads her fellas to the point of them hitting her or walking out. Have to say I have never hit a woman - nor would I.
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 817
Re: Jordan/Katie Price
«
Reply #2 on:
August 23, 2021, 06:06:37 PM »
From what I've seen and read I'm sure she is hard work but you walk away rather than start hitting, no excuse, too many lowlifes claiming they are provoked.
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 403
Re: Jordan/Katie Price
«
Reply #3 on:
August 23, 2021, 06:51:59 PM »
https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/lifestyle/relationships/women-more-aggressive-and-controlling-than-men-study-finds/news-story/77d320f47a990b8db9ddea5fa6e81a47
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 859
Bugger.
Re: Jordan/Katie Price
«
Reply #4 on:
August 23, 2021, 07:00:29 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on August 23, 2021, 06:51:59 PM
https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/lifestyle/relationships/women-more-aggressive-and-controlling-than-men-study-finds/news-story/77d320f47a990b8db9ddea5fa6e81a47
An Incel says what?
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 331
Infant Herpes
Re: Jordan/Katie Price
«
Reply #5 on:
August 23, 2021, 07:41:57 PM »
As soon as she put Big Harvey away, I said this would fucking happen. Better than any rottweiler. Had Harv been home the cunt would have lost a chunk of leg.
I know where you live
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 529
Re: Jordan/Katie Price
«
Reply #6 on:
August 23, 2021, 07:44:35 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on August 23, 2021, 07:00:29 PM
Quote from: Rutters on August 23, 2021, 06:51:59 PM
https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/lifestyle/relationships/women-more-aggressive-and-controlling-than-men-study-finds/news-story/77d320f47a990b8db9ddea5fa6e81a47
An Incel says what?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 403
Re: Jordan/Katie Price
«
Reply #7 on:
August 23, 2021, 07:52:07 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on August 23, 2021, 07:00:29 PM
Quote from: Rutters on August 23, 2021, 06:51:59 PM
https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/lifestyle/relationships/women-more-aggressive-and-controlling-than-men-study-finds/news-story/77d320f47a990b8db9ddea5fa6e81a47
An Incel says what?
I think calling Dr Elizabeth Bates an 'Incel' is a little prejudicial.
Stick to the cute animal pictures champ, it's for the best.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 859
Bugger.
Re: Jordan/Katie Price
«
Reply #8 on:
August 23, 2021, 08:04:34 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on August 23, 2021, 07:52:07 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on August 23, 2021, 07:00:29 PM
Quote from: Rutters on August 23, 2021, 06:51:59 PM
https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/lifestyle/relationships/women-more-aggressive-and-controlling-than-men-study-finds/news-story/77d320f47a990b8db9ddea5fa6e81a47
An Incel says what?
I think calling Dr Elizabeth Bates an 'Incel' is a little prejudicial.
Stick to the cute animal pictures champ, it's for the best.
Mate, no.
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 403
Re: Jordan/Katie Price
«
Reply #9 on:
August 23, 2021, 10:02:08 PM »
Go on.. give us a quick koala pic.
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 2 133
Re: Jordan/Katie Price
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 05:15:14 AM »
I AGREE WITH THOSE ABOVE ...I BET SHE DOESN'T HALF WORK HER TICKET WITH MEN
I WOULDNT CRACK A WOMAN BUT IN THE SAME BREATH I WOULD NOT GO ANYWHERE NEAR HER OR START A RELATIONSHIP WITH HER....
SHE IS A FUCKED UP MESS...LOOK AT HER STRAIGHT INTO THE PAPERS WITH IT ALL......
THE FACT SHE HAS KIDS TO EVERY TOM DICK AND HARRY TELLS U SHE IS FUCKING TOXIC
HER AND THAT'S JUST HER FANNY!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/15957256/katie-price-engagement-ring-police/
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 05:28:13 AM by headset
»
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 202
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Jordan/Katie Price
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 09:15:08 AM »
HE MUST BE ALRIGHT. I MEAN HE TICKS ALL THE BOXES. GOOD LUCKUN, WORKS OUT, HAS THE TATTOOS !!!
IF THAT'S WHAT WOMEN WANT WELL THAT'S THEIR CHOICE !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Online
Posts: 2 133
Re: Jordan/Katie Price
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 09:26:45 AM »
YEH BUT DOES HE HAVE A
BIG BRAIN, BIG WAD AND A BIG COCK!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 202
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Jordan/Katie Price
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 09:34:36 AM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 841
Re: Jordan/Katie Price
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 10:34:54 AM »
Frankly she does have success at a lot of things she tackles unfortunately. With men? A disaster perhaps like attracts like .
